Artistic Gymnastics World Cup: Dipa qualifies for Vault Final, Aruna suffers knee injury

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    23 Nov 2018, 10:24 IST

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar qualified for the Vault Finals but B Aruna Reddy suffered a knee injury to end her campaign in disappointment at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

Dipa, who had an injury-marred campaign at the Asian Games, scored 14.100 to finish at the 6th place out of 16 gymnasts in the qualification.

However, Aruna, who had won a bronze medal in the women's individual vault event at the Melbourne World Cup, hurt her knee during the first vault and was ruled out of the competition.

"Aruna was going to perform a higher difficulty vault. In warm up, she was confident but unfortunately during the competition, her landing was little early and it hurt her knee. So she didnt perform the second vault. She is going for MRI today," said Riyaz Ahmed Bhati, Vice-President of Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI).

Among Indian men gymnasts, Rakesh Patra scored 14.000 points on the Rings and finished at the 14th place out of 29 gymnasts, while Ashish couldn't produce his best, signing off at the 24th spot out of 37 gymnasts with a score of 13.200.

The second day of the competition will see Dipa on Beam, Rakesh on Parallel Bars and Ashish on Vault.

The Cottbus event is part of an eight-event qualifying system for the 2020 Olympics under which the gymnasts will make the cut based on the their top three scores

