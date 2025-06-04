Olivia Dunne reacts to model Jasmine Sanders turning up the glamor during her SI Swimsuit runway appearance

Olivia Dunne reacted to model Jasmine Sanders' (Golden Barbie) appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show. The event took place on Saturday, May 31, during Swim Week in Miami.

Dunne joined Sanders, fellow athletes Jordan Chiles and Ilona Maher, and other SI swimsuit models on the runway at W South Beach for the 2025 Swim Week. On Tuesday, June 3, Sanders posted snippets from the show on Instagram, featuring Dunne, Chiles, and other models.

Sanders wore a one-piece cut-out halter neck green swimsuit for the show. She captioned the post:

To which Olivia Dunne commented :

"Hottest lady in da 🌍"

Screenshot of comment (Image via IG/@goldenbarbie)

This year was Sanders’ seventh consecutive appearance with the magazine, having made her SI debut in 2019. She was also named SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, the same year. For the 2025 edition, she was photographed in Zurich, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Dunne marked her third consecutive appearance with the magazine. Her association with the brand began in 2023 with her feature shot in Puerto Rico. However, this year’s association was special for her, as she debuted as a cover model and walked the SI Swimsuit runway. She was photographed in Bermuda for the 2025 edition.

Olivia Dunne opened the catwalk in a zebra-printed swimsuit paired with a white baby tee. For her next turn, she wore a black-and-white polka dot one-piece swimsuit and ended her walk with an incredible split that wowed the crowd.

Olivia Dunne’s first reaction after appearing as the SI Swimsuit cover model

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show At W South Beach - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne made her debut cover appearance in this year’s SI Swimsuit edition, joining fellow athlete Jordan Chiles, actor Salma Hayek, and model Lauren Chan.

She was elated when the SI team revealed the news. She responded (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit):

“Are you kidding me? Thank you so much. Oh my god, MJ (SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief), this is a dream come true. I can’t believe it. Oh my god. That photo is so good. That is crazy—I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This bikini ... this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it. This is the best day of my life. This is so exciting.”

Before the SI Swimsuit launch party, Dunne also offered advice to this year’s rookies and shared the story behind her cover shot.

I’d say save your best bikini for later in the evening because [with] that first bikini, you’re just getting warmed up. Then your last look [is] mwah. That’s when I got my cover shot”, she said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit).

In April 2025, Olivia Dunne retired from competitive gymnastics after representing the LSU Tigers for five years. She was a regular on bars and floor routines and was also part of the team that secured the 2024 NCAA championship title.

