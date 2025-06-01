Jordan Chiles' front flip on the ramp during runway show leaves fans in cheers

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles left fans in awe with a front flip during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show in Miami. Following her debut as a cover model for the SI Swimsuit edition, she made a stunning entrance at Miami Swim Week, marking her first appearance on the runway.

Chiles joined 2025 cover models Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan, along with other models, at the Miami Swim Week runway show, held on May 30–31. Chiles reshared a story on her Instagram where she was seen walking the runway in an all-white halter neck bikini paired with a matching cowboy hat. She raised the energy on the catwalk with a breathtaking flip, sparking cheers from the audience.

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@jordanchiles).

Chiles has expanded her presence to wider arenas. Following her successful run at the Paris Games, where she helped lead Team USA to clinch gold, the 24-year-old returned to UCLA and helped the team finish as runners-up in the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Jordan Chiles also made her SI Swimsuit cover debut and was photographed alongside fellow athletes Anna Hall, Gabby Thomas, and Suni Lee in Boca Raton. After the swimsuit cover appearance, she graced the American Music Awards as one of the event's presenters. She, along with actor Wayne Brady, presented the Favorite Female Latin Artist award to Becky G. Earlier this year, she was named one of TIME’s Women of the Year.

Jordan Chiles opens up about her family’s reaction to her magazine cover debut

Jordan Chiles at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch of 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles was featured on the cover of the SI Swimsuit edition along with Olivia Dunne, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan. In an interview with People magazine, she shared the moment when she and her family first saw the SI Swimsuit photos and their reactions.

"I literally started bawling my eyes out. My mom screamed," she said. "Everybody in the restaurant was like, 'Oh, what just happened? What is happening?' My sister was just literally in awe. I think that's where they realised I have established so much within my life, but these little things are what make it even better."

Beyond the magazine, Jordan Chiles has also partnered with brands, including Nike, GK Elite, Uber, etc. The American gymnast plans to return to NCAA competition with UCLA for her senior season, where she is likely to compete against Ana Barbosa after the 2024 Paris Games.

