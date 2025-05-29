“I didn't like wearing certain things” - Jordan Chiles opens up about her struggles with body image issues

Jordan Chiles is one of the best gymnasts on Team USA. Outside of the sport, the American is also known to speak up about body positivity, and she recently recalled her struggles with her own body image issues, highlighting how she didn't feel comfortable in certain clothes.

As a gymnast, Chiles is a two-time Olympic medalist. She is also a three-time World Championships medalist. The 24-year-old excels on the floor exercise and vault events, and is known for her bold look during competitions.

Recently, in an interview with Nike Strength, Jordan Chiles spoke about her body image issues, revealing that she used to dislike wearing certain types of clothes.

“Embracing my body actually took me a while. I've gone through hard times of really looking at myself in the mirror and wondering if I was beautiful. I didn't like wearing certain things because it didn't make me feel like I was a woman. Beauty is hard, beauty is pain, right? That is a saying that every woman goes through.”

She went on to add then she eventually embraced herself for who she is, saying,

“But then I had to realise, every woman isn't the same. My body is my temple. My body is something that I get to create and design. God didn't create this body for no reason. I just want to embrace who I am and be that girl.”

Jordan Chiles poses for SI Swimsuit

Chiles at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club (Image Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles recently unlocked a major achievement as she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit magazine. The gymnast posed for the magazine in a brown swimsuit, and was one of the four cover models for the 2025 issue.

Taking to Instagram, Chiles shared snaps of her photoshoot for SI Swim and wrote,

“If you only knew how long it took me to appreciate my beauty. The number of times I told myself and heard negative things. These muscles have allowed me to accomplish so much! And now That Girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model!!! Thank you @si_swimsuit and shout out to all the other incredible women!! Go check us out.”

On the gymnastics end of things, Jordan Chiles is currently competing in the NCAA for the UCLA Bruins. During the 2024-2025 season, she led her team to a second-place finish in the National Championships, while winning a gold medal on the uneven bars individually.

