Jordan Chiles shows off her cooking skills with special delicacy

Jordan Chiles took up kitchen duties to cook some baby sliders for a meal. Chiles was recently in attendance at the Sports Illustrated Social Club after joining four-woman roster for the 2025 SI swimsuit cover girl.

Jordan Chiles participated at the Olympics for the second time in Paris 2024. She won team with the gold but her bronze medal on the floor exercise was stripped by the CAS after an ordeal with the Romanian Gymnastics federation. Since then, Chiles haven't competed in a gymnastics event but added several off-mat experiences and honors in her resume.

She published her first book 'I'm That Girl' in March 2025, and engaged in several brand campaigns. She joined Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan and Salma Hayek on the Si swimsuit cover and then jetted off to Las Vegas to attend the 2025 American Music Awards as a presenter.

In a recent Instagram story, she enjoyed some time with herself in the kitchen, making some sliders. The plate featured two mini sliders, a portion of caesar salad and mashed potatoes.

"Cooked some baby sliders!!!"

Jordan Chiles takes up kitchen duties; Instagram - @jordanchiles

As Chiles was at the AMA, presenting the award for the Favorite Female Latin Artist alongside co-presenter and comedian, Wayne Brady, her mother Gina Chiles beamed with pride. She shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote:

"So proud of you Chick! You did so so so good! AND looked gorgeous!! @jordanchiles."

Chiles also presented the Best Collaboration award to Post Malone and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Video Music Awards. In that event, the gymnast also received a bronze stopwatch chain from rapper Flavor Flav after Olympic controversy.

Jordan Chiles shared an emotional note about seperating self-worth from gymnastics

Chiles at the Marie Claire Power Play - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles has been a mental heath advocate, embracing her individualtiy in a sport that often puts athletes in a conventional framework. Chiles also highlighted the importance of looking at life beyond gymnastics and how she deserved to feel the fresh air and quiet and continue to take care of her mental and physical health. (via Instagram)

"I am more than my sport. Sometimes, I need moments like this — just me, fresh air, and quiet — to truly feel that. Gymnastics will always be a part of my story. It’s pushed me, challenged me, and helped me reach heights I once thought were impossible. But being an athlete isn’t all I am. I’m also a daughter, a sister, an auntie, a student, a business owner, a friend — and someone learning every day how to care for her mental health just as much as her physical strength. ...."

Chiles competed collegiately at the UCLA, leading her team to a second-place finish at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

