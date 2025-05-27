Jordan Chiles' mother beams with pride as gymnast takes AMAs 2025 stage as a presenter

Jordan Chiles' mother Gina shared her reaction to the gymnast making an appearance as one of the presenters at the 2025 American Music Awards. Jordan, who recently represented the UCLA Bruins at the NCAA Women's Gymnastic Championships, made an appearance at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas on May 26th. She presented the award for Favourite Female Latin Artist alongside comedian Wayne Brady.

Jordan Chiles is regarded as one of the best female gymnasts in the nation. She made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where she helped Team USA win a silver medal in the Women's Team event. She has received strong support from her parents, Timothy and Gina Charles, who have cheered for her from the sidelines on multiple occasions. The gymnast most recently helped the UCLA gymnastics team finish second at the NCAA Championships.

In a story shared on Instagram, Gina Chiles shared her reaction to Jordan being on stage to present an award at the American Music Awards, writing:

"So proud of you Chick! You did so so so good! AND looked gorgeous!! @jordanchiles,"

Still taken from Chiles' Instagram (source: @gina.chiles/Instagram)

hiles was not the only high profile presenter at the 2025 American Music Awards, with singer Jennifer Lopez hosting the show for a second time. Zac Brown, Janet Jackson, and Ciara were also some of the other public figures who made an appearance at the show.

Jordan Chiles on making up the first all-black podium in Olympic gymnastics

Jordan Chiles at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently revealed her feelings on making up the first all-Black podium in Olympic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Games. Chiles, who initially won the bronze medal on floor exercise, earned a place on the podium alongside Simone Biles (silver) and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (gold). However, her bronze medal was later controversially revoked due to a timing dispute.

In an interview with TIME Magazine, Chiles was asked about the moment she was on the podium and whether she has seen the sport change since that moment. She said:

"The diversity in our sport has obviously changed a lot. Knowing there weren't a lot of women of color when I was younger, and knowing that I can help that—and I've been helping that—is really cool. That all-Black podium was just the beginning of something that will hopefully continue, not just within our sport, but within sports in general."

"It's always going to be in history books, no matter what, and I really appreciate knowing that I was a part of that. Having two icons, two legends that you looked up to ever since you were younger, and you're on that podium with them, it just makes it more memorable." - Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles later appealed the decision, and still continues to challenge the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and their decision making process in revoking the medal.

