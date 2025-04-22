Jordan Chiles' mother drops 2-word reaction as gymnast posts best all-around score of 2025 NCAA Championships in finals

Jordan Chiles rocked the NCAA Championship finals with a dominating performance in Fort Worth, Texas. The star athlete for the UCLA Bruins recorded the highest score All-Around at the NCAA Championship finals. Chiles scored 39.775 in the finals with a 9.9750 on floor exercises, a 9.9000 on vault, 9.9375 on beam, and a 9.9625 on bars.

Chiles is one of the most influential American gymnasts who played a significant role in anchoring the US Women's National Gymnastics team to a gold medal finish at the Paris Olympics.

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, shared a post by @uclagymnastics on her Instagram story and proudly cheered for her daughter. She captioned the same:

"Let's GOOOOOO!!"

Gina Chiles' Instagram story - Source: via @gina.chiles on Instagram

At the Paris Olympics, she won bronze in floor exercises, which set the stage for a historic moment when three women of color—Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade, and Chiles—proudly occupied the podium for the first time in Olympic history.

Jordan Chiles shared the iconic moment on her Instagram and said:

"Words can’t express how proud I am of myself.. this has been an amazing experience and your girl is an individual medalist!!"

However, Jordan Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal by the Court of Arbitration of Sport, and the third place was transferred to Romanian athlete Ana Bărbosu. This happened after Romanian officials appealed the initial scoring, arguing that an inquiry filed by Chiles' coach was submitted a few seconds late.

Jordan Chiles gives clear stance on staying with the Bruins and bringing the title back "for real"

Jordan Chiles announced that she will not be leaving the UCLA Bruins and will be back to take another shot at winning the prestigious NCAA Championship trophy. In conversation with Big Ten Gymnastics, Chiles said she is excited to see what new achievements her senior year at UCLA will bring her. She affirmed:

"Oh! I'm ready, I'm definitely ready to go into next season, a lot of people did ask me, are you going to comeback? Well here's your answer, yes I'm coming back, I'm not leaving The Bruins. I definitely can't wait to see how my senior year turns out and you know, bring back that natty, for real for real this time."

UCLA fell short to the Oklahoma Sooners at the NCAA Championship finals. In the final rotation, the Bruins scored 49.3125 on the beam while Oklahoma put up 49.3750 on bars, with just 0.3375 short in the final rotation. UCLA fell behind the Oklahoma Sooners by just 0.409. The Bruins put up a good fight against the Sooners and put up 197.6125 against their 198.0125.

