NCAA Gymnastics Championships Finals 2025 Predictions ft. Oklahoma Sooners

After an intense showdown at the 2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships semifinal, four teams have secured their spots at the Finals.

The Oklahoma Sooners dominated the first semifinal round held on Thurdsday, April 17, 2025, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. They defeated Missouri, Florida, Alabama to earn their place in the final showdown. While the Sooners posted 197.5500 points, the Missouri, Florida, Alabama squads settled with 197.3000, 197.2000, and 196.8250, respectively.

The Sooners have settled in third place in the semifinal round behind Utah and UCLA, who scored 197.7625 and 197.7375 points, respectively. The Sooners colleted 49.4000, 49.3500, 49.5250, and 49.2750, on bars, beam, floor and vault, respectively on Thursday.

The Okhlahoma Sooners have put up some remarkable performances since their hunt for the title began. The topped the first round of the Seattle Regional after scoring 198.025 points to surpass Auburn (196.950), Nebraska (195.675), and Illinois (195.725) on April 4, 2025. Two days later at the Seattle Regional Final, the squad defeated Auburn (197.325), Missouri (197.425), and Arizona (196.250) by posting 198.450 points.

With an incredible run in the last few meets, the Sooners are poised to continue their incredible form and perform as strongly in their bid to lift the title. Their prospects are further strengthened by notable gymnasts, including senior Jordan Bowers, who topped the all-around event with an impressive 39.7125 points in the semifinal round

Oklahoma Sooners Coach reflects on a year filled with criticism ahead of the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Finals

K.J. Kindler of the Oklahoma Sooners the NCAA Seattle Regional in Washington. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ahead of their appearance at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Finals, Sooners' coach K.J Kindler reflected on the past year being filled with backlash. The Sooners settled in third place behind Utah and Florida in the semifinal round last year, hence missing the final spot for the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Finals.

“It’s been a long 364 days,” Kindler said. “And I don’t ever want to see TV footage of Oklahoma falling over and over again on vault. That dragon is slayed and we’re past it. I do think they had a heavy weight on their shoulder, not from their teammates, not from themselves so much, but the public and the media.” (via Olympics.com)

“It’s been tough to have that kind of criticism coming at you every week, weekend and week out for these 18 to 22 year olds. Maybe our staff can handle it, but I do think that the level of hate that has come their way is really disappointing,” she added.

If the Oklahoma Sooners lift the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Finals this year, it will mark their seventh collegiate title under coach Kindler after 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023.

