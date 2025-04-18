Who is Jordan Bowers? Everything you need to know about 2025 NCAA all-around champion

Jordan Bowers is an American gymnast who competes for the University of Oklahoma gymnastics team and won the 2025 NCAA all-around title. Bowers scored 39.7125 during her performance in the competition to bag her first individual national title.
Utah Red Rocks gymnast Grace McCallum and Bowers' teammate Faith Torrez finished behind her in the all-around standings with scores of 39.6750 and 39.6375, respectively. Bowers defeated several other prominent names, such as Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, to win this all-around title.
With her performance, Bowers helped her side qualify for the 2025 NCAA Championships finals (score of 197.7625) and will now face Utah Red Rocks, UCLA Bruins, and Missouri for the national title. On that note, let's know more about the 2025 NCAA all-around champion, Jordan Bowers, who also performed impressively during the NCAA Regionals bracket.
Jordan Bowers' family and hometown
Bowers was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on April 5, 2003. Her family includes father John, mother Trecy, and sister Felicity. She has also been in a relationship with fellow Sooners men's gymnast Raydel Gamboa and also got engaged last year.
Jordan Bowers' education details
Bowers completed her primary education at Southwest High School. After completing her high school stint, Bowers was admitted to the University of Oklahoma, where she is pursuing a degree in health and exercise science.
Besides her education, Bowers also started her initial gymnastics training at the Trinity Gymnastics Center.
Jordan Bowers' other achievements
During her youth career, Jordan Bowers competed for the US National team during the 2018 Junior Pan American Championships. She bagged three individual titles in uneven bars, floor exercises, and all-around, along with the team title. Bowers was placed third in the beam balance apparatus during the competition.
Competing for the Oklahoma Sooners, Bowers finished as the floor exercises runner-up twice in her collegiate career, in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Last year, she also bagged a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships in the uneven bars apparatus. Notably, she was also part of the KJ Kindler-led side that won the national titles consecutively in 2022 and 2023.
Besides her NCAA success, Bowers has been nominated for prestigious awards such as the Honda Award (2024). Last season, she also won the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year after winning the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award in 2022.