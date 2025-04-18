  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: Complete list of individual champions ft. Jordan Chiles

NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: Complete list of individual champions ft. Jordan Chiles

By Zahid Rashid Dar
Modified Apr 18, 2025 05:58 GMT
2025 NCAA Women
2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

The NCAA Gymnastics Championships kicked off in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, January 17, with multiple upsets taking place on Day 1. While the team semifinals witnessed defending champions LSU get eliminated, the individual finals saw Olympic champion Jade Carey miss out on a national title.

Ad

Carey was ranked No.1 in the all-around national rankings for most of the season and was an overwhelming favorite to win the all-around title. The 24-year-old was on pace to win the title by the third rotation before faltering on her landing in the vault routine. She finished with a score of 39.6250 and placed fourth.

Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers won the national all-around title with a score of 39.7125. Let's take a look at the individual champions on each event:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

All-around

  1. Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma): 39.7125
  2. Grace McCallum (Utah): 39.6750
  3. Faith Torrez (Oklahoma): 39.6375

Vault

  1. Kailin Chio (UCLA): 9.9750
  2. Sage Kellerman (Michigan State) and Grace McCallum (Utah): 9.9500
  3. Amy Doyle (Michigan State): 9.9125

Uneven bars

  1. Jordan Chiles (UCLA): 9.9750
  2. Grace McCallum (Utah): 9.9625
  3. Six-way tie: 9.9375

Balance beam

  1. Helen Hu (Missouri): 9.9875
  2. Emma Malabuyo (UCLA): 9.9750
  3. Five-way tie: 9.9500

Floor exercise

  1. Brooklyn Moors (UCLA): 9.9625
  2. Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma), Grace McCallum (Utah), and Faith Torrez (Oklahoma): 9.9500
  3. Aleah Finnegan (LSU), Skyla Schulte (Michigan State), and Lily Smith (Georgia): 9.9375
Ad

NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: Which of the teams qualified for the Final Four?

The LSU Tigers was one of the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Championships after winning its first title last season. Ranked No.1 seed, the Tigers was placed in the second semifinals alongside Utah, UCLA, and Michigan State and lost by over 0.2 points.

The first semifinals between Missouri, Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma witnessed another upset as the No.3 Gators were eliminated by one-tenth of a point.

Ad

The teams that qualified for the finals are Utah, UCLA, Oklahoma, and Missouri. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 19, with the Sooners heading as favorites after winning their 15th straight regular-season title.

Below are the complete team results.

  1. Utah (Q): 197.7625 (Beam: 49.2125 | Floor: 49.5625 | Vault: 49.3375 | Bars: 49.6500)
  2. UCLA (Q): 197.7375 (Floor: 49.5250 | Vault: 49.2375 | Bars: 49.4250 | Beam: 49.5500)
  3. Oklahoma (Q): 197.5500 (Bars: 49.4000 | Beam: 49.3500 | Floor: 49.5250 | Vault: 49.2750)
  4. LSU: 197.5250 (Bars: 49.3250 | Beam: 49.3250 | Floor: 49.5000 | Vault: 49.3750)
  5. Missouri (Q): 197.3000 (Floor: 49.2225 | Vault: 49.1250 | Bars: 49.4500 | Beam: 49.5000)
  6. Michigan State: 197.3625 (Vault: 49.3875 | Bars: 49.4500 | Beam: 49.2125 | Floor: 49.3625)
  7. Florida: 197.2000 (Beam: 49.3000 | Floor: 49.3500 | Vault: 49.0750 | Bars: 49.4750)
  8. Alabama: 196.8250 (Vault: 49.1250 | Bars: 49.1625 | Beam: 49.2000 | Floor: 49.3375)
About the author
Zahid Rashid Dar

Zahid Rashid Dar

Twitter icon

Zahid Rashid is an Olympic Specialist who covers track and field, gymnastics, wrestling and swimming at Sportskeeda. Having grown up watching Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps sweep golds, he looks forward to seeing their shades in Noah Lyles and Caeleb Dressel.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications