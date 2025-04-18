NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: Complete list of individual champions ft. Jordan Chiles

The NCAA Gymnastics Championships kicked off in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, January 17, with multiple upsets taking place on Day 1. While the team semifinals witnessed defending champions LSU get eliminated, the individual finals saw Olympic champion Jade Carey miss out on a national title.
Carey was ranked No.1 in the all-around national rankings for most of the season and was an overwhelming favorite to win the all-around title. The 24-year-old was on pace to win the title by the third rotation before faltering on her landing in the vault routine. She finished with a score of 39.6250 and placed fourth.
Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers won the national all-around title with a score of 39.7125. Let's take a look at the individual champions on each event:
All-around
- Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma): 39.7125
- Grace McCallum (Utah): 39.6750
- Faith Torrez (Oklahoma): 39.6375
Vault
- Kailin Chio (UCLA): 9.9750
- Sage Kellerman (Michigan State) and Grace McCallum (Utah): 9.9500
- Amy Doyle (Michigan State): 9.9125
Uneven bars
- Jordan Chiles (UCLA): 9.9750
- Grace McCallum (Utah): 9.9625
- Six-way tie: 9.9375
Balance beam
- Helen Hu (Missouri): 9.9875
- Emma Malabuyo (UCLA): 9.9750
- Five-way tie: 9.9500
Floor exercise
- Brooklyn Moors (UCLA): 9.9625
- Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma), Grace McCallum (Utah), and Faith Torrez (Oklahoma): 9.9500
- Aleah Finnegan (LSU), Skyla Schulte (Michigan State), and Lily Smith (Georgia): 9.9375
NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: Which of the teams qualified for the Final Four?
The LSU Tigers was one of the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Championships after winning its first title last season. Ranked No.1 seed, the Tigers was placed in the second semifinals alongside Utah, UCLA, and Michigan State and lost by over 0.2 points.
The first semifinals between Missouri, Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma witnessed another upset as the No.3 Gators were eliminated by one-tenth of a point.
The teams that qualified for the finals are Utah, UCLA, Oklahoma, and Missouri. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 19, with the Sooners heading as favorites after winning their 15th straight regular-season title.
Below are the complete team results.
- Utah (Q): 197.7625 (Beam: 49.2125 | Floor: 49.5625 | Vault: 49.3375 | Bars: 49.6500)
- UCLA (Q): 197.7375 (Floor: 49.5250 | Vault: 49.2375 | Bars: 49.4250 | Beam: 49.5500)
- Oklahoma (Q): 197.5500 (Bars: 49.4000 | Beam: 49.3500 | Floor: 49.5250 | Vault: 49.2750)
- LSU: 197.5250 (Bars: 49.3250 | Beam: 49.3250 | Floor: 49.5000 | Vault: 49.3750)
- Missouri (Q): 197.3000 (Floor: 49.2225 | Vault: 49.1250 | Bars: 49.4500 | Beam: 49.5000)
- Michigan State: 197.3625 (Vault: 49.3875 | Bars: 49.4500 | Beam: 49.2125 | Floor: 49.3625)
- Florida: 197.2000 (Beam: 49.3000 | Floor: 49.3500 | Vault: 49.0750 | Bars: 49.4750)
- Alabama: 196.8250 (Vault: 49.1250 | Bars: 49.1625 | Beam: 49.2000 | Floor: 49.3375)