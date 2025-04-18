NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 Semifinals results: Jordan Chiles' UCLA earns final spot as defending Champions LSU crash out

The highly anticipated 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships semifinal round was held on Thursday, April 17, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas. The event saw two semifinal rounds that featured multiple elite and Olympic medalist gymnasts, including Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey. The top two finishers of each round earned their spot for the ultimate showdown, which will be held at the same venue on Saturday, April 19.

The LSU Tigers competed at the semifinal round after securing their sixth and second consecutive SEC Championship title. The team was seen vying for the final spot as defending champions. While the first semifinal featured Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, and Alabama, the second round of semifinals saw the Tigers, UCLA, Utah, and Michigan State face each other.

Utah and Oklahoma dominate their respective semifinal rounds at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships

The first national semifinal round at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, which featured Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, and Alabama, was dominated by the first two gymnastics programs, respectively. After topping the Seattle regional final with 198.450 points, the Oklahoma Sooners gymnastics continued their dominance at the first round of the semifinal.

The Sooners gymnastics scored 197.5500 and were followed by Missouri with 197.3000 points. Florida and Alabama settled in the next two rounds with 197.2000 and 196.8250 points, respectively. The Sooners collected 49.4000, 49.3500, 49.5250, and 49.2750 points on bars, beam, floor, and vault, respectively, while Missouri collected 49.2225, 49.1250, 49.4500, and 49.5000 points on the floor, vault, bars, and beam, respectively.

The Sooners will head to 14th appearance at the NCAA final round. The 2025 SEC Gymnast of the Year and Sooners' senior dominated the first round of semifinal after collecting 39.7125 points. She also dominated the uneven bars and floor events with 9.9375 and 9.950 points, respectively.

The second semifinal round of the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships featured the LSU, Michigan State, Utah, and UCLA squads. The round witnessed an unanticipated result with the defending champions, LSU, falling short of earning a spot in the final. The Utah squad collected 197.7625 points, followed by UCLA (197.7375 points). LSU and Michigan State secured third and fourth place with 197.525 and 197.3625 points, respectively.

Utah registered 49.2125, 49.5625, 49.3375, and 49.6500 on beam, floor, vault, and bars, respectively. The ultimate showdown of the championships will feature a faceoff between Utah, UCLA, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

