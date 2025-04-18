Olivia Dunne shows off special leotard for NCAA Gymnastics Championships

Ahead of her last appearance at the NCAA Championships, Olivia Dunne was seen flaunting the new LSU Tigers' leotard. The purple and gold squad will be seen donning a dark blue uniform at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics semifinal round.

The upcoming 2025 NCAA Gymnastics round is scheduled on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Ahead of the meet, Dunne was seen sharing a glimpse of the leotard, which features a few asymmetrical waves. The special leotard is studded with diamonds in a triangle and on the waves. It also showcases a tiny cut-out on the shoulder. The outfit features a diamond-studded SEC symbol on the left hand, highlighting the program's sixth and second consecutive win at the Southeastern Conference.

Sharing the picture of the leotard, Dunne wrote:

"OOTD (Outfit of the day)," and added an emoji with star eyes.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne continued her journey with the LSU Tigers for a fifth year after applying for a year of eligibility that was awarded to her due to COVID-19 protocols. She announced her decision to continue her collegiate career with the Tigers after they won their first historic NCAA title in the program last year. The squad defeated California, Utah, and Florida.

Olivia Dunne's LSU Tigers earned their sixth SEC Championships during the 2025 season

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne's LSU Tigers earned their sixth SEC Championship title during the 2025 NCAA season. Session II of the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships was held at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday, March 22.

They surpassed Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn squads, which listed scores of 197.925, 197.825, 197.400, 197.100, 196.775, 195.950, and 195.950, respectively. The Tigers dominated the championships with a record-breaking score of 198.200 points.

They posted 49.525 points on vault, 49.600 points on uneven bars, 49.450 points on balance beam, and 49.625 points on the floor event. The score on the beam marked the highest the Tigers have ever posted in their history at the SEC Championships. The team went on to earn a spot in the final rounds of the 2025 NCAA Championships at the State regional meet.

They topped the Penn State regional final with 198.050 points and overpowering Michigan State, Kentucky, and Arkansas, who scored 198.000, 197.625, and 197.375 points, respectively

