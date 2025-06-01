Olivia Dunne's sister shares the gymnast's astonishing reaction ahead of milestone achievement with major magazine

Former LSU gymnast turned model Olivia Dunne’s sister, Julz Dunne, recently shared an exciting update with fans that the gymnast would be opening the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. Following her debut as a cover model for the SI Swimsuit Edition, Olivia Dunne is now set to walk the runway for the first time.

Olivia Dunne will join 2025 cover models Jordan Chiles, Lauren Chan, and other featured swimsuit models during Miami Swim Week on Saturday, May 31. As the magazine prepares for its much-anticipated show, Julz Dunne took to Instagram to share the moment Olivia Dunne learned she’d be opening the runway. Alongside a photo of the gymnast, she wrote:

“The face of a girl who just found out... she’s opening the show!”

Followed by another note:

@livvydunne runway debut tn!

Screenshot of Instagram story (Image via IG/@julzdunne)

Olivia Dunne has also posted two stories and offered fans a sneak peek ahead of the event on Instagram. In the first story, she posed on the runway deck beside the pool in Miami, Florida.

Followed by the second story, in which she was seen lounging on a couch in front of a glowing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sign. For both, she donned a light blue fitted baby tee and matching high-waisted checkered shorts.

She captioned the story:

“@si_swimsuit runway debut TN!!”

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@livvydunne)

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@livvydunne)

Dunne recently wrapped up her collegiate gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers, announcing her retirement from artistic gymnastics in April 2025. She was a regular on bars and floor routines, making two appearances on bars and eight on floor in her senior season.

Dunne was also part of the LSU team that won the 2024 NCAA Championship title.

Olivia Dunne's advice for SI Swimsuit rookies

Olivia Dunne at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Celebrates Launch of 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne made her third consecutive appearance in the SI Swimsuit issue this year, marking her first as a cover model. Her association with the magazine began in 2023, and she was photographed in Puerto Rico.

Then she returned the next year for the magazine's 60th anniversary edition and was shot in Portugal.

This year's magazine launch was celebrated by a two-day event, the SI Social Club, held on May 16 and 17 in Manhattan. Ahead of the launch party, Dunne shared how she got her standout cover shot.

I’d say save your best bikini for later in the evening because [with] that first bikini, you’re just getting warmed up. Then your last look [is] mwah. That’s when I got my cover sho”t, she said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit).

Previously, she has also reflected on how being part of the magazine helped her to embrace confidence and body positivity:

“Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with, especially young girls. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin, she said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit).

Beyond the magazine, Dunne has also partnered with brands including American Eagle, BodyArmor, Nautica, Crocs and Forever 21.

