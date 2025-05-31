“They will yell at me and make a scene”- Olivia Dunne claims being harassed and followed by group of men at airports

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has claimed that she is being harassed by a group of middle-aged men at airports. She shared the allegations in a TikTok video, claiming that these men wait for her at airports looking to get her autograph.

Dunne, who recently retired from competitive gymnastics, represented the LSU Tigers gymnastics team. She has gained a large social media following over the last few years, with over 13 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. The gymnast also has a NIL value of $4.1 million, according to On3, making her one of the most popular gymnasts to compete in collegiate gymnastics.

Olivia Dunne earned several accolades during her collegiate career with the LSU Tigers. She made it to the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll two years in a row, and also made the 2022 SEC Academic Honor Roll. Dunne was part of the Tigers roster that made the NCAA Championship finals and won the national title in 2024.

On Friday, May 30, Dunne shared a message on TikTok about being harassed by men, whom she claimed track her down at airports around the US.

"I fear that I'm being stalked, and I don't know what to do. Every single time that i go to the airport, there's a group of at least 10 middle aged men, waiting for me and they harass me. It's these men that want my autograph. They have a stack of 40 pictures of me or my magazines and they will run after me down the TSA PreCheck line and yell at me if I don't give them my autograph, it's insane."

"But they will yell at me and make a scene and the people around me are scared. It's crazy. Even this morning was a terrible experience."

Olivia Dunne also shared a video of herself crying after one such incident at an airport earlier in the day. She also spoke about how other athletes have faced similar situations, calling the experiences "scary for girls".

SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief praised Olivia Dunne after she was named cover model for 2025 issue

Olivia Dunne posed as one of the cover models of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine issue, sparking praise from the editor-in-chief of the magazine, MJ Day. Dunne made her debut for the magazine in 2023, when she was featured in an issue after a shoot in Puerto Rico.

In an interview with SI Swimsuit, MJ Day praised Dunne, saying:

“Olivia Dunne’s why goes far beyond the floor and bars—it’s about changing the game for athletes everywhere. She was one of the first to leverage the power of name, image and likeness deals, building a brand that’s both financially successful and rooted in showing the real Livvy.”

The gymnast made her debut as a cover star of the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine, cementing her status as one of the most popular influencers in the world at the moment.

