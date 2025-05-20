"It empowers me" - Olivia Dunne reveals details of routine that helps her feel confident

Olivia Dunne talked about her training regimen and how strength workouts empower her in gymnastics and beyond. Dunne was fresh off attending the launch event of Sports Illustrated's 2025 Swimsuit issue.

Dunne has been reeling in cash and popularity since the NIL policy allowed NCAA athletes to financially benefit from their name, image, and likeness through social media promotions, endorsements, and sponsorships. Besides, she made waves on the gymnastics mat, competing with the LSU Tigers from 2020 to 2025.

Now retired from college sports, Dunne shared how her gym regimen helps her feel confident in her body on the gymnastics mat and in other areas of her life.

"Hi. I'm Livvy Dunne, and this is how I train. I get started with strength training because it helps so much, not only in my gymnastics career but in my everyday life as well. It empowers me and makes me feel strong and confident," she said (via Women's Health).

Despite not competing, Olivia Dunne was part of the LSU team that won the National title at the 2024 NCAA Championships for the first time in program history. In this year's Nationals, she was sidelined due to an avulsion fracture in her patella, but ensured support to her teammates as they competed.

However, the LSU team failed to defend its title as Oklahoma claimed its seventh program title.

Olivia Dunne came up with a fun challenge for her fans after debuting as the cover girl in the 2025 SI Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Celebrates Launch of 2025 Issue - (Source: Getty)

Dunne became one of the spotlight student-athletes when she debuted with the SI swimsuit in 2023. She also featured with Angel Reese in that year's Money issue and returned to the swimsuit sets again in 2024. However, in the 2025 SI edition, the LSU alum joined Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Chan as the cover girl for the first time.

Ben Watts photographed the gymnast in Bermuda as she wore a vibrant swimsuit on the picturesque beach location. The 22-year-old also attended the launch party and the Swimsuit Social Club in stunning fits.

Amid the celebration, Dunne came up with a fun challenge for her fans. In her Instagram story, she announced that she would hide 10 of her signed SI swimsuit copies across New York City for her fans to find.

"In honor of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated, I’m going to sign 10 magazines and hide them around New York City. I’m going to be showing every location, and I have the magazines right here. I’m going to start signing them. Let me know when you find them and tag me. Let the games begin!” she said.

The gymnast later shared the stories of the New Yorkers who were lucky to find the magazines.

Olivia Dunne partnered with brands like Bodyamour, Vuori, Grubhub, and Accelerator Active Energy.

