Olivia Dunne sends fans on a hunting challenge with a personalized gift to chase

Olivia Dunne recently made her debut on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and has launched an exciting challenge for her fans in New York City. This year’s SI cover features Dunne, alongside Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Chan.

On Saturday, May 17, Dunne announced that she had hidden 10 signed copies of the magazine across the city via Instagram story. She posted an Instagram story, saying:

“In honour of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated, I’m going to sign 10 magazines and hide them around New York City. I’m going to be showing every location, and I have the magazines right here. I’m going to start signing them. Let me know when you find them and tag me. Let the games begin!”

Later, she shared a series of stories revealing each location and invited her followers to join the hunt to find the magazine.

Dunne hid the magazines at iconic spots across the city: Hanson Fitness in Soho, Veronica Beard on Green St, Canes in NOHO, and the famous Astor Place Cube. Other spots were NYU East Building, Washington Square Park, Legends Bar in Midtown, Madison Square Garden, Taylor Swift's old building on Cornelia Street, and Wooster Street in Soho.

She captioned the stories as:

"outside of hanson fitness in soho behind a bush"

"under the window at Veronica Beard on Green St"

"on the window outside the Canes in NOHO"

"under the aster place cube!!!"

"Outside the NYU east building!! (they're going fast)"

"in a tree outside of Washington square park!"

"outside legends bas in Midtown"

"outside Madison Square Garden! (go knicks!)"

"outside Taylor shifts old building on Cornelia St!"

"LAST ONE in this pot on Wooster Street in SOHO!"

Screenshots of a few Instagram stories (image via IG/@livvydunne)

The fun challenge excited the New Yorkers, who followed Dunne’s clue and shared their finds as Instagram stories. Fans who found the magazines posted stories and tagged Dunne, which she later reshared.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Olivia Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch of the 2025 issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne recently wrapped up her fifth season with the LSU Tigers gymnastics programme and has retired from gymnastics in April.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Olivia Dunne reflected on her journey since her debut shoot for the SI Swimsuit issue (2023).

"From my first shoot in Puerto Rico to this shoot in Bermuda, I'm nearly a different person, and I feel like it's because of those amazing women who are in the issue that led the way and, you know, paved this path," Dunne said.

When she found out about the cover feature, Dunne's reaction was:

"That is crazy. I am a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Cover model, oh my god, I'm crying. I am a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model. Are you kidding me?"

The latest SI Swimsuit issue also featured Suni Lee, Ilona Maher, Gabby Thomas, and Anna Hall.

