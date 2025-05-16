Olivia Dunne steals the show in a unique mint dress at SI swimsuit launch party

Olivia Dunne turned up the glamour in a mint dress as she attended Sports Illustrated's 2025 SI issue launch party in Manhattan. Dunne, who recently ended her gymnastics career, debuted as a Swimsuit cover model for the first time in 2025.

Ad

Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnast who won the National title with her team in 2024, returned to her alma mater for title defense in the 2025 NCAA Championships. She started her senior year strong but sat out the remaining season after suffering an avulsion fracture of her kneecap. The LSU Tigers ended their title-winning bid, getting eliminated in the semi-finals and finishing third with a score of 197.5250.

Dunne announced that she would retire from competitive gymnastics after her fifth year at LSU. Since then, the 22-year-old has been full-fledgedly exploring her fashion side and recently graced the front of this year's SI swimsuit issue alongside Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Chan. She was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.

Ad

Trending

At the recent launch party of the 2025 issue, Dunne turned heads in a mint green asymmetrical short dress by Kate Barton. She paired the outfit with a Benedetta Bruzziches clutch and a strappy mint green croc Alexis heels. The official Instagram story by SI featured the former gymnast posing for the cameras on the red carpet.

Dunne graces the red carpet of Si launch party; Instagram - @livvydunne

At the launch party, Dunne shared how her SI cover girl experience was unreal.

Ad

"This has been my dream since I was a young girl."

Weeks ago, the 22-year-old launched her signature cotton candy flavored drink in collaboration with Accelerator Active Energy.

Olivia Dunne revealed her plans to educate young girls to follow the path she has forged

Dunne at the Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne was the highest-paid NIL athlete in 2023 and has since been the headlining student-athlete, sealing lucrative sponsorship deals. She even started the Livvy Fund to aid fellow female athletes to benefit from business deals as well. In a recent conversation with the editor-in-chief of SI, MJ Day, she expressed her wish to educate youngsters to build a business career.

Ad

"It’s possible for any young girl to do. I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new.”

She further talked about what modeling for the magazine felt like, saying:

"I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside. I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”

Olivia Dunne was added to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More