Olivia Dunne reveals favorite baseball moment involving boyfriend Paul Skenes

American gymnast Olivia Dunne shared a hilarious video on social media while attending her boyfriend Paul Skenes' game against the Mets. Skenes plays as a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who played against the Mets on May 12th.

The New York Mets managed to win that game, beating the Pirates by a score of 4-3 as Dunne cheered from the sidelines.

Dunne, who announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics earlier this year, has been in a relationship with Skenes since 2023. She represented the LSU Tigers gymnastics team during her collegiate career, and was part of the team’s first-ever NCAA national championship title win in 2024. She competed primarily on the uneven bars and floor exercise.

The gymnast and content creator shared a hilarious insight from the game between the Pirates and the Mets with a post on TikTok, highlighting how the pitchers come close together to 'gossip' on the mound. She wrote in the video:

"my fav part of the game: the pitcher gossip circle"

Still taken from Dunne's Tiktok (Source: @livvy/Tiktok)

Olivia Dunne, unfortunately, couldn't compete for the LSU Tigers in her last two months there due to an injury she suffered. She was there, however, to support her teammates from the sidelines as they made it to the semifinals of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship.

Olivia Dunne discusses her post-retirement plans

LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently discussed her plans after retiring from gymnastics. Dunne, who had represented the LSU Tigers from the 2021 season, earned multiple honors during her time there. She was a 2024 WCGA Academic All-American, and also made it to the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2023 and 2024.

Dunne revealed her plans after retiring in an interview with USA Today, where she said:

"I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform. It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially."

"I can't pinpoint what I want to do, but I want to try everything. I want to try new opportunities. I just want to explore what my options are going to be and just do everything and have fun with it," she said. "I'll keep working with brands, and I'll keep being a sports fan and staying involved with sports."

Olivia Dunne may be retired from competitive gymnastics, but she still carries a large social media following and a $4 million plus NIL brand empire, per On3.

