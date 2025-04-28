Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads travelling back home from LA 

Having debuted in the big leagues in May 2024, Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes has rapidly become one of the best pitchers and most dynamic prospects in all of baseball's big leagues. With an 11-3 record and a 1.96 ERA and 170 total strikeouts after his rookie year, Skenes was awarded the NL Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

A constant source of encouragement for the young ace is his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who was regularly seen at the PNC Park, even though she lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which is roughly a five-hour flight away from Pittsburgh.

This time, Dunne made a longer trip as she was seen in the stands cheering Skenes on as they took on the 2024 World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Returning home after the match, Dunne was seen wearing a relaxed outfit, going for an all-black look. With comfortable sweatpants and a jumper, Olivia Dunne went for a simple makeup and finished it off with a white cap.

"✌🏻 (peace) out LA" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

In an interview with LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson on her podcast 'Best of Both Worlds,' Olivia Dunne revealed that she met Paul Skenes for the first time while on campus at the Louisiana State University before being introduced by mutual friends. While Skenes played baseball with the Tigers, Dunne was a gymnast.

Ad

Olivia Dunne enjoys memorable day cheering on Paul Skenes at Dodger Stadium

Confronting his toughest test so far, the spotlight belonged to Paul Skenes as he warmed up to the pitcher's mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Friday's series opener versus the glamorous Dodgers' batting arsenal.

Much to the chagrin of the home crowd, however, Skenes rose to the challenge at hand, pitching 6.1 near-perfect innings, striking out nine, giving up only five hits, and no earned runs. The Dodgers couldn't manage to get on the board at all for the whole game, as the Pirates left with an important 3-0 win.

Ad

Posting a string of images from the special day, Olivia Dunne addressed Instagram on Sunday.

"7th inning stretch!" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post

With the Pirates looking to improve on a disappointing 2024 season, fans will be looking for lots more such outings from the star of their lineup, Paul Skenes, as the year goes on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More