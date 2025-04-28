Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads travelling back home from LA 

Having debuted in the big leagues in May 2024, Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes has rapidly become one of the best pitchers and most dynamic prospects in all of baseball's big leagues. With an 11-3 record and a 1.96 ERA and 170 total strikeouts after his rookie year, Skenes was awarded the NL Rookie of the Year award.
A constant source of encouragement for the young ace is his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who was regularly seen at the PNC Park, even though she lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which is roughly a five-hour flight away from Pittsburgh.
This time, Dunne made a longer trip as she was seen in the stands cheering Skenes on as they took on the 2024 World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Dodger Stadium on Friday.
Returning home after the match, Dunne was seen wearing a relaxed outfit, going for an all-black look. With comfortable sweatpants and a jumper, Olivia Dunne went for a simple makeup and finished it off with a white cap.
"✌🏻 (peace) out LA" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram story
In an interview with LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson on her podcast 'Best of Both Worlds,' Olivia Dunne revealed that she met Paul Skenes for the first time while on campus at the Louisiana State University before being introduced by mutual friends. While Skenes played baseball with the Tigers, Dunne was a gymnast.
Olivia Dunne enjoys memorable day cheering on Paul Skenes at Dodger Stadium
Confronting his toughest test so far, the spotlight belonged to Paul Skenes as he warmed up to the pitcher's mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Friday's series opener versus the glamorous Dodgers' batting arsenal.
Much to the chagrin of the home crowd, however, Skenes rose to the challenge at hand, pitching 6.1 near-perfect innings, striking out nine, giving up only five hits, and no earned runs. The Dodgers couldn't manage to get on the board at all for the whole game, as the Pirates left with an important 3-0 win.
Posting a string of images from the special day, Olivia Dunne addressed Instagram on Sunday.
"7th inning stretch!" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post
With the Pirates looking to improve on a disappointing 2024 season, fans will be looking for lots more such outings from the star of their lineup, Paul Skenes, as the year goes on.