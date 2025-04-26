Olivia Dunne turns up to support boyfriend Paul Skenes as the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Dodgers

Olivia Dunne showed up to cheer for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, as he competed against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a recent Major League Baseball match for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The former LSU gymnast uploaded snapshots of the game on her Instagram story, even as the Pittsburgh Pirates won the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers by 3-0.

Screengrabs of Olivia Dunne's presence at the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Skenes started on a decent note with the Pittsburgh Pirates' victory over the Washington Nationals a couple of weeks ago. When Skenes tumbled into the foul territory while attempting a tag, Dunne shared a picture of the same with a cheeky caption:

“9.8 slight deduction on the landing”

Despite the error, Skenes went on to win the game for the Pirates against the Nationals. The baseball player pitched six innings, allowing three hits and two runs [one earned] while striking out six. Paul Skenes helped his team start the four-game series with a 10-3 win.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne started dating each other during their time spent at the LSU, where both pursued their higher studies. However, it was only in August 2023 that the couple went public about their relationship.

Olivia Dunne makes heartfelt farewell to LSU

Olivia Dunne makes heartfelt farewell to gymnastics and LSU[Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne recently shared an emotional video on her Instagram account, where she thanked her followers for the immense support throughout her journey in gymnastics.

Dunne said in the video:

"Time flies when you're having fun. Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point that time seems to slip away from you. And that's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. The highs, the lows, making the USA National Team, and competing for our country — every risk was worth the reward."

Dunne recalled the bonding she had formed with the Lady Tigers as she further added:

"Finishing my career over the past five years at the best university in the world has been an incredible journey, and I'm forever grateful," Dunne added. "Gymnastics—you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You've shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You were my first love."

Olivia Dunne joined the LSU Tigers in 2021. She bid farewell to the LSU Tigers after contributing to the SEC Championships in the 2025 season.

