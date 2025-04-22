Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reacts to Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's emotional tribute to her 'first love'

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's college gymnastics career draws to a close after the SEC Champions LSU Tigers, bowed out of the NCAA semifinals last week. Dunne only participated in four meets this season before she was ruled out due to a knee injury.

She has already revealed that she won't take up gymnastics professionally after college and would rather focus on growing her NIL network.

On Monday, Dunne uploaded a video that encapsulated the memories she created during her five-year stint in Baton Rouge. In the video, she referred to gymnastics as her "first love."

This included winning the NCAA championship last year and loads of other memories.

"Thank you gymnastics❤️" she wrote in the caption.

Several baseball wives made their way into the comments section, applauding Dunne as she ended her college career.

LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, wrote:

"This is beautiful 🫶🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Skenes' Pittsburgh Pirates teammate Andrew McCutchen's wife, Maria, also reacted:

"I'm tearing up for you-this is beautiful."

Reactions from Chelsea and Maria under Olivia Dunne's post

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's heartfelt gratitude to her loved ones as she bids farewell to LSU

The video posted on Monday also came with a heartfelt narration by Livvy herself as she recounted her memories. She dedicated her narration to gymnastics, which paved her way to several other avenues, bringing her fame and millions of fans.

"Time flies when you're having fun," Dunne said in the video. "Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point that time seems to slip away from you. And that's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. The highs, the lows, making the USA National Team, and competing for our country — every risk was worth the reward."

Dunne then added about her time with the LSU Tigers after joining them in 2020. She recalled the sisterhood she formed with the Lady Tigers.

"Finishing my career over the past five years at the best university in the world has been an incredible journey, and I'm forever grateful," Dunne added. "Gymnastics—you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You've shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You were my first love."

This heartfelt note marks the end of a career filled with memories that Olivia Dunne can look back upon in good or bad times.

