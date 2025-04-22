Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes feelings known about bidding farewell to gymnastics

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, bid farewell to gymnastics after five years with the LSU Tigers. In her final year, LSU was knocked out of the competition during the NCAA semi-finals in Fort Worth, TX on April 17.

Dunne didn't play much part in the team's meetings since January, as she sustained an injury to her left knee during the SEC clash against Arkansas earlier this year.

Despite her injury setback, Dunne continued to rally behind her teammates throughout the campaign. Soon after LSU's elimination from the 2025 NCAA championship, Livvy bid farewell to the sport.

On Monday, Olivia Dunne shared a video reel voicing gratitude towards gymnastics.

"Time flies when you are having fun... That's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. The highs, the lows.. every risk was worth the reward. Finishing my career over the past five years with the best university in the world has been an incredible journey and I am forever grateful.

"Gymnastics, you filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You have shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport."

Watch the video here:

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, thanked her family and coaches

Towards the end of the video reel, Olivia Dunne thanks her parents and coaches who guided and supported her on the journey to become a successful collegiate athlete.

"To my family, especially my parents, thank you for everything," she said. "For supporting me through it all and to my childhood coaches from New Jersey and LSU coaching staff, thank you for pushing me to be great... Thank you for everything gymnastics, you were so good to me."

Like Livvy, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, also spent some glorious time at LSU. He was part of the Tigers' baseball roster and led the program to the 2023 College World Series. The searing strike thrower won the Finals MVP and was soon drafted by the Pirates to the big leagues.

Paul Skenes won the NL ROY last year and has continued his dominant form on the mound in the current MLB campaign. He is 2-2 for the season, with 2.87 ERA, 30 strikeouts, and 0.80 WHIP. Skenes will be making his next start in the series opener against the Dodgers in LA on Friday.

