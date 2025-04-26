Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction to boyfriend Paul Skenes' strikes out 9 in latest match

Olivia Dunne recently reacted to her boyfriend Paul Skenes' impressive performance at the latest MLB clash between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher recorded a season-high nine strikeouts at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Skenes pitched 6 1/3 innings of five-hit ball to record the season-high score. The pitchers' impressive performance helped the team to secure a dominating win over the Dodgers with a 3-0 lead. Skenes also threw a career-high 108 pitches. Following his notable performance, his girlfriend and former LSU gymnast Dunne admired him. She shared a post by MLB on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Literally slayed."

Before penning her admiration, the social media star shared a video of her beau in which she was heard cheering for him. Before attending the clash, she shared a mirror selfie, flaunting her fit for the night. Dunne was seen wearing an all-black outfit. She opted for a black crop top and trousers which she paired with a silver watch. The former gymnast was also seen flaunting her black Yves Saint Laurent handbag.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories.

The couple started dating after meeting at LSU when the gymnast once spotted the pitcher at a baseball game.

Olivia Dunne gets emotional while bidding farewell to gymnastics

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

After spending 20 years in gymnastics, including five at the LSU Tigers, Olivia Dunne recently decided to hang up her leotard. While reflecting on her career's significant moments in a video, Dunne bid an emotional farewell to the sport she started at the age of three.

The most remarkable moment from her gymnastics career was achieved during the 2024 NCAA Championships when she contributed to the team's effort to win their first national title.

“Time flies when you're having fun,” Dunne said. “That's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You’ve shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You are my first love.”

“And yes, time did fly by and I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything, gymnastics. You were so good to me," the former LSU Tigers' gymnast added.

Before joining the LSU Tigers, Olivia Dunne competed at the 2016 and 2017 P&G Championship and the 2017 U.S. Classic.

