Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne & MLB stars’ spouses shower Freddie Freeman's wife with birthday love

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne showered love on Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea.

Ad

Chelsea Freeman, born in 1991, turned 34 on April 24. Chelsea posted pictures of herself in her birthday outfit on Instagram. She captioned the post, writing:

"Birthday mode."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The post caught the attention of partners of several baseball stars, who showed love for Chelsea Freeman in the comments. Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne was one of them.

(Image source - Getty)

"HBD!" Olivia Dunne commented.

Ad

Freddie Freeman's Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, was among the baseball spouses to react to the post.

"Happy Birthday love!!"Brianna wrote.

Cara Martinell Smith, wife of Dodgers catcher Will Smith, also commented on Chelsea's post, writing:

"Happy birthday."

Apart from the Dodgers stars' wives, Freddie's former Atlanta Braves teammate Ozzie Albies's wife, Andreia Albies, also showered love on Chelsea's post, writing:

Happy birthday queen!!! I hope you have an amazing day!!

Ad

Dodgers sideline reporter and SportsNet LA analyst Kirsten Watson commented:

"Stunning!! happy birthday."

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year in November after the Dodgers star's second World Series title, first with Los Angeles in October. They share three children, sons Charlie, Brandon and Max.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reveals recurring health issue

Chelsea Freeman has been the Dodgers' first baseman's biggest supporter for more than a decade. While she leaves no stone unturned in taking care of their children, Chelsea herself is susceptible to a health condition. She shared about it in an Instagram story last week, writing:

Ad

“My life saver @drgigikroll! I get the worsttt sinus infections a few times a year.... I just got hit with one this past week. Gigi just gave me an IV with allll the things to help me feel better. ❤️

Chelsea and their sons are a feature at Dodger Stadium during the NL West team's home games and they were cheering for Freddie Freeman on his bobblehead night last Friday. Their eldest son, Charlie, threw the first pitch on the special night.

Ad

"Bobblehead Night 2025💙 Charlie crushed it throwing the first pitch🥹⚾️"

Following his World Series heroics last year, Freddie Freeman is batting .250 for the Dodgers this season with four home runs and 11 RBIs over 12 hits after a late start to the season due to injury concerns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More