Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne & MLB stars’ spouses shower Freddie Freeman's wife with birthday love

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne showered love on Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea.
Chelsea Freeman, born in 1991, turned 34 on April 24. Chelsea posted pictures of herself in her birthday outfit on Instagram. She captioned the post, writing:
"Birthday mode."
The post caught the attention of partners of several baseball stars, who showed love for Chelsea Freeman in the comments. Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne was one of them.
"HBD!" Olivia Dunne commented.
Freddie Freeman's Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, was among the baseball spouses to react to the post.
"Happy Birthday love!!"Brianna wrote.
Cara Martinell Smith, wife of Dodgers catcher Will Smith, also commented on Chelsea's post, writing:
"Happy birthday."
Apart from the Dodgers stars' wives, Freddie's former Atlanta Braves teammate Ozzie Albies's wife, Andreia Albies, also showered love on Chelsea's post, writing:
Happy birthday queen!!! I hope you have an amazing day!!
Dodgers sideline reporter and SportsNet LA analyst Kirsten Watson commented:
"Stunning!! happy birthday."
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year in November after the Dodgers star's second World Series title, first with Los Angeles in October. They share three children, sons Charlie, Brandon and Max.
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reveals recurring health issue
Chelsea Freeman has been the Dodgers' first baseman's biggest supporter for more than a decade. While she leaves no stone unturned in taking care of their children, Chelsea herself is susceptible to a health condition. She shared about it in an Instagram story last week, writing:
“My life saver @drgigikroll! I get the worsttt sinus infections a few times a year.... I just got hit with one this past week. Gigi just gave me an IV with allll the things to help me feel better. ❤️
Chelsea and their sons are a feature at Dodger Stadium during the NL West team's home games and they were cheering for Freddie Freeman on his bobblehead night last Friday. Their eldest son, Charlie, threw the first pitch on the special night.
"Bobblehead Night 2025💙 Charlie crushed it throwing the first pitch🥹⚾️"
Following his World Series heroics last year, Freddie Freeman is batting .250 for the Dodgers this season with four home runs and 11 RBIs over 12 hits after a late start to the season due to injury concerns.