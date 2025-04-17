  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea gets real about combating recurring health woes

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea gets real about combating recurring health woes

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Apr 17, 2025 06:42 GMT
Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea gets real about combating recurring health woes (Credits: Getty)

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, opened up about a recent health struggle. Freeman and the Dodgers are currently facing the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in the finale of their three-game series on Wednesday night.

Ad

Freddie Freeman is coming off strong performances in the team's last two wins over Colorado. In Tuesday’s 6-2 victory, the veteran first baseman went 2-for-3 with one run, one RBI, and two walks. In Monday’s 5-3 win, the eight-time All-Star recorded two hits in five at-bats.

While Freeman continues his solid form in the series finale, his wife, Chelsea took to Instagram to share details about her difficulties with a sinus infection. She posted a photo from a medical clinic’s waiting area and captioned it:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“My life saver @drgigikroll! I get the worsttt sinus infections a few times a year.... I just got hit with one this past week. Gigi just gave me an IV with allll the things to help me feel better. ❤️”
Chelsea IG (Credits: Instagram@chelseafreeman5)
Chelsea IG (Credits: Instagram@chelseafreeman5)

Freddie Freeman has been married to Chelsea since 2014, and the couple embraced parenthood in 2016 after welcoming their son, Charlie. They also have two other sons, Brandon and Maximus.

Ad

Chelsea recently took the kids to the beach for some fun and shared a few pictures on Instagram, captioned:

“Loves the beach 🫶”
Chelsea IG (Credits: Instagram/@chelseafreeman5)
Chelsea IG (Credits: Instagram/@chelseafreeman5)

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares behind the scene glimpses from the Dodgers star’s bobblehead night

On Friday, the entire Freeman family was invited to Dodger Stadium for Freddie Freeman’s bobblehead night. The bobbleheads handed out to fans were based on Freeman’s iconic pose after hitting his 2024 World Series walk-off grand slam.

Ad

Chelsea recently posted some of her favorite photos along with the caption:

“Bobblehead Night 2025💙 Charlie crushed it throwing the first pitch🥹⚾️ #gododgers”
Ad

One image featured the entire Freeman family, with Freddie in his Los Angeles Dodgers uniform and Chelsea along with their three children wearing T-shirts celebrating the World Series walk-off grand slam.

Another image captured Charlie throwing the ceremonial first pitch, while a separate shot showed Brandon recreating his father’s bobblehead pose.

The post ended with a clip of Chelsea shaking the Freddie Freeman bobblehead figurine.

About the author
Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya

Twitter icon

Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.

A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.

Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.

He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Chirag Dhariya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications