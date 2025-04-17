Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea gets real about combating recurring health woes

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, opened up about a recent health struggle. Freeman and the Dodgers are currently facing the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in the finale of their three-game series on Wednesday night.

Freddie Freeman is coming off strong performances in the team's last two wins over Colorado. In Tuesday’s 6-2 victory, the veteran first baseman went 2-for-3 with one run, one RBI, and two walks. In Monday’s 5-3 win, the eight-time All-Star recorded two hits in five at-bats.

While Freeman continues his solid form in the series finale, his wife, Chelsea took to Instagram to share details about her difficulties with a sinus infection. She posted a photo from a medical clinic’s waiting area and captioned it:

“My life saver @drgigikroll! I get the worsttt sinus infections a few times a year.... I just got hit with one this past week. Gigi just gave me an IV with allll the things to help me feel better. ❤️”

Chelsea IG (Credits: Instagram@chelseafreeman5)

Freddie Freeman has been married to Chelsea since 2014, and the couple embraced parenthood in 2016 after welcoming their son, Charlie. They also have two other sons, Brandon and Maximus.

Chelsea recently took the kids to the beach for some fun and shared a few pictures on Instagram, captioned:

“Loves the beach 🫶”

Chelsea IG (Credits: Instagram/@chelseafreeman5)

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares behind the scene glimpses from the Dodgers star’s bobblehead night

On Friday, the entire Freeman family was invited to Dodger Stadium for Freddie Freeman’s bobblehead night. The bobbleheads handed out to fans were based on Freeman’s iconic pose after hitting his 2024 World Series walk-off grand slam.

Chelsea recently posted some of her favorite photos along with the caption:

“Bobblehead Night 2025💙 Charlie crushed it throwing the first pitch🥹⚾️ #gododgers”

One image featured the entire Freeman family, with Freddie in his Los Angeles Dodgers uniform and Chelsea along with their three children wearing T-shirts celebrating the World Series walk-off grand slam.

Another image captured Charlie throwing the ceremonial first pitch, while a separate shot showed Brandon recreating his father’s bobblehead pose.

The post ended with a clip of Chelsea shaking the Freddie Freeman bobblehead figurine.

