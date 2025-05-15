After massive NIL deal, Olivia Dunne gets real about inspiring young girls with SI Swimsuit Cover feature

Gymnast turned social media influencer Olivia Dunne recently opened up about inspiring young girls with her initiatives after her latest photoshoot. Dunne had recently posed for the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine's Swimsuit edition.

Ad

The 22-year-old gymnast also had a detailed conversation with MJ Day, the editor in chief of the SI Swimsuit magazine. Dunne opened up about her efforts to reshape the landscape for student athletes like herself, demonstrating that athletes can use their platforms to create new and lucrative opportunities. In her words,

"It’s possible for any young girl to do. I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new.”

Ad

Trending

When asked about how she felt on featuring in the latest edition of the Swimsuit magazine, Dunne cheekily replied,

“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside. I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”

Ad

Olivia Dunne had made her debut for the SI Swimsuit edition in 2023. This is the third consecutive time that Dunne has posed for the Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition.

Olivia Dunne appeals to Simone Biles to not leave gymnastics yet

Olivia Dunne makes an appeal to Simone Biles [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne had once made an appeal to gymnastics sensation Simone Biles. The Olympic champion gymnast had made a special appearance at the LSU gymnastics training facility after the LSU Tigers won their second SEC Championships in March 2025.

Ad

During her previous visit to Kentucky Derby, Dunne recalled her interaction with Biles in an interview with Access Hollywood. The former LSU gymnast mentioned,

"I have met Simone, we used to compete together when I did elite gymnastics and I feel like the elite gymnastics is a small world coz it's the people at the top of their game and yeah, we used to compete together at USA Championships. She was awesome, she is the best gymnast I have ever seen, it's more incredible in person. I'm hoping that she makes a comeback because I just never want her to stop."

Olivia Dunne is currently enjoying her vacation post retirement. She is often seen cheering for her boyfriend and MLB player Paul Skenes, who represents the team of Pittsburgh Pirates. Meanwhile, Simone Biles will next be seen in action at the FIG World Championships, which is scheduled to be held in October 2025 at Jakarta in Indonesia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More