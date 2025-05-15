After massive NIL deal, Olivia Dunne gets real about inspiring young girls with SI Swimsuit Cover feature

Gymnast turned social media influencer Olivia Dunne recently opened up about inspiring young girls with her initiatives after her latest photoshoot. Dunne had recently posed for the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine's Swimsuit edition.
The 22-year-old gymnast also had a detailed conversation with MJ Day, the editor in chief of the SI Swimsuit magazine. Dunne opened up about her efforts to reshape the landscape for student athletes like herself, demonstrating that athletes can use their platforms to create new and lucrative opportunities. In her words,
"It’s possible for any young girl to do. I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new.”
When asked about how she felt on featuring in the latest edition of the Swimsuit magazine, Dunne cheekily replied,
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside. I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”
Olivia Dunne had made her debut for the SI Swimsuit edition in 2023. This is the third consecutive time that Dunne has posed for the Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition.
Olivia Dunne appeals to Simone Biles to not leave gymnastics yet
Olivia Dunne had once made an appeal to gymnastics sensation Simone Biles. The Olympic champion gymnast had made a special appearance at the LSU gymnastics training facility after the LSU Tigers won their second SEC Championships in March 2025.
During her previous visit to Kentucky Derby, Dunne recalled her interaction with Biles in an interview with Access Hollywood. The former LSU gymnast mentioned,
"I have met Simone, we used to compete together when I did elite gymnastics and I feel like the elite gymnastics is a small world coz it's the people at the top of their game and yeah, we used to compete together at USA Championships. She was awesome, she is the best gymnast I have ever seen, it's more incredible in person. I'm hoping that she makes a comeback because I just never want her to stop."
Olivia Dunne is currently enjoying her vacation post retirement. She is often seen cheering for her boyfriend and MLB player Paul Skenes, who represents the team of Pittsburgh Pirates. Meanwhile, Simone Biles will next be seen in action at the FIG World Championships, which is scheduled to be held in October 2025 at Jakarta in Indonesia.