"Is this AI-generated"- Olivia Dunne's sister Julz reacts to her becoming SI Swimsuit cover model

Olivia Dunne's sister Julz Dunne shared her reaction to the former gymnast featuring on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. Olivia Dunne, who used to represent the LSU Tigers gymnastics team, made her debut on the magazine in 2023. Olivia and her sister Julz, who also attended Louisiana State University, are only aged one school year apart. Just like Olivia, Julz boasts a social media presence of her own, finding success with her Tiktok account called Forgotten Siblings.

Olivia Dunne recently announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics following the end of LSU's NCAA season. She unfortunately was not able to compete due to an injury which ruled her out of action for the last two months. Dunne represented the LSU Tigers on multiple occasions and was part of the squad that managed to win the program's first ever national team title in 2024.

In a post shared on Instagram, the former gymnast posted about her feature on SI Swimsuit, writing:

"I AM A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER MODEL!🩵 Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment🫶🏼 make sure to get your magazine! ;),"

Julz Dunne commented on the post, writing:

"Be honest…is this ai generated?"

Still taken from Dunne's Instagram (@livvydunne/Instagram)

Julz Dunne also works for Olivia and became a paid employee on her team to help maintain and grow her social media presence.

Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known after winning 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship

Iowa State v LSU - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne shared her reaction after winning the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship with the LSU Tigers in an earlier interview. Dunne, who represented the LSU Tigers from the 2021 season, was part of the squad that won the program's first ever national team title.

In an interview with People Magazine, Dunne shared her feelings on grabbing the national team title as she said:

"The first thing I did was start crying right after we won. I just felt like my team's hard work had finally paid off, just four years of working so hard towards a common goal. I think it's so special to have a group of young women all have a common goal in mind and then work to reach that goal and then win. That is so rewarding."

Olivia Dunne recently announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics. She mentioned that she would focus her future efforts on her social media platforms and her NIL Brand, as well as being involved in gymnastics in some form.

