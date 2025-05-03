Olivia Dunne urges Simone Biles not to leave gymnastics yet 

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne expressed her emotions for the 7-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. This comes during her "riders up" duties of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, a week after bidding goodbye to gymnastics following the conclusion of her LSU collegiate stint.

Biles will also attend this Kentucky Derby event and will be calling the 'riders up" before the start of the main event race on Saturday, and will follow the likes of top stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Martha Stewart, who have received this honor in the past.

Speaking about the senior gymnast in an interview, Dunne said that she had met Biles while competing in the elite circuit before her injury and transitioning to LSU. Additionally, she also showered praises on Biles and remarked on her as the best gymnast she has seen so far and urged her to make a comeback to gymnastics. Dunne said (via Access Hollywood, 4:37 onwards):

"I have met Simone, we used to compete together when I did elite gymnastics and I feel like the elite gymnastics is a small world coz it's the people at the top of their game and yeah, we used to compete together at USA Championships. She was awesome, she is the best gymnast I have ever seen, it's more incredible in person. I'm hoping that she makes a comeback because I just never want her to stop."

Olivia Dunne attended the Kentucky Oaks event wearing a pink dress, complemented with sunglasses and a mini purse.

Olivia Dunne shares her excitement on attending the Kentucky Oaks 2025

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne shared her excitement about attending the Kentucky Oaks 2025 and calling the "riders up" before the race. A few months back the former LSU gymnast also received the honor to be the grand marshal of the Endymion Parade.

In an interview, Dunne shared that the Kentucky Oaks is an iconic event and revealed that this is her first time at the Kentucky Derby. Additionally, she also mentioned the beautiful outfits and dress code of the attendees. She said (via Access Hollywood, 00;04 onwards):

"The Kentucky Oaks is just iconic, and this is my first time ever at the Kentucky Derby, so I'm so excited. Everyone looks amazing, these outfits are to die for. It's going to be a blast."

Dunne's campaign with the LSU Tigers concluded after the NCAA Championships semis. The Tigers finished third behind UCLA and Utah Red Rocks, which stopped their advancement to the Championship finals.

