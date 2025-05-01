Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off her game day look before Pirates ace faces Cubs

As Olivia Dunne's college gymnastics season has come to an end, she has much more time to follow her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace, Paul Skenes. LSU finished its season by placing third in the NCAA semifinals a few weeks back.

They were unable to defend their 2024 title, but it was a good run. This was Livvy's final year at the school, and she will now focus on her brand, her content, and being in her boyfriend's corner.

Skenes got the start for Pittsburgh in the final game of their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Olivia Dunne took a few selfies ahead of her man's start, showing off her simple fit for the afternoon ballgame.

Livvy Dunne's Instagram Story

Livvy Dunne's Instagram Story

Dunne's outfit is more on the casual side, sporting a black shirt that shows off her abs, some jeans, and some dirty white sneakers. Nevertheless, she still looked great.

The outfit works perfectly for the great weather Pittsburgh had on Thursday. It was 81 degrees during the first pitch of the game, and we are getting closer and closer to the summer months.

This is the point all fans, players, and managers look forward to. It is much more enjoyable to watch or play a game when you do not have to worry about layering up.

Cubs get to Paul Skenes in the fifth inning with Olivia Dunne in the stands

Pittsburgh Pirates - Paul Skenes (Photo via IMAGN)

Every start that Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has is an important one. It is a game in which the Pirates believe they will have a shot, putting all the pressure on the young righty to perform.

He has been all you can ask for through this point in his early career. He puts his team in a position to win, but he did not have his best stuff against the Cubs on Thursday.

Skenes was cruising through four innings, but it quickly became a disaster in the fifth. With his team up 2-0, the hard-throwing righty let up a solo home run to Dansby Swanson.

Three batters later, Skeenes would then give up a solo shot to Kyle Tucker. The very next batter, Skenes let up another home run to Seiya Suzuki to give the Cubs the 3-2 lead.

The Cubbies are no slouch. They lead the National League Central, and that is not by chance. They have been crushing baseballs to start the season.

