Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction ahead of the 2025 Kentucky Oaks

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is doing a bit of traveling this week. She was in Baton Rouge earlier this week, attended Skenes' start on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, and is now in Kentucky.

Ad

With the historical Kentucky Derby taking place on Saturday, May 3, Churchill Downs will be flooded with exciting racing fans. However, every Friday before the Derby, the racetrack holds the Kentucky Oaks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne shared a photo on Instagram showing off her outfit for the Friday races. The LSU Gymnast chose an all-pink dress and a matching hat to top it all off. She will be one of thousands in attendance wearing pink as a celebration of breast cancer awareness.

"Oaks day" said Dunne.

Livvy Dunne's Instagram Story

For those unaware, the Kentucky Oaks is much like the Kentucky Derby, however, they race 3-year-old fillies, which are female horses. The event gets racers from all over the country who are fighting for a $1.5 million purse.

Ad

The first Kentucky Oaks race happened on May 19, 1875. Since then, it has blossomed into one of the most important races that some train their whole lives to be a part of.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne ends her busy week at Churchill Downs

NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal - Olivia Dunne (Photo via IMAGN)

Olivia Dunne has been nothing but busy lately. After competing in her final college gymnastics event weeks ago, she has not taken a break, working on her brand and following Paul Skenes.

Ad

This past week, she visited Rouses Market in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to see her cotton-candy flavored Accelerator drink in stores. She met and chatted with fans, took pictures, and signed items.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Then, on Thursday, she travelled to Pittsburgh to see her man and the Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year got the start for the Buccos, but he did not have his best stuff on the mound.

Paul Skenes lasted just five innings, giving up three runs on five hits while walking four batters. He gave up three home runs in total. One to Dansby Swanson, one to Kyle Tucker, and then one to Seiya Suzuki.

Now, Dunne is ending her week with some horse racing at one of the most prominent venues in all of sports. She was invited to be alongside 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles to give the "Riders Up!" command for the Oaks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More