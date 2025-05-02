Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction ahead of the 2025 Kentucky Oaks

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is doing a bit of traveling this week. She was in Baton Rouge earlier this week, attended Skenes' start on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, and is now in Kentucky.
With the historical Kentucky Derby taking place on Saturday, May 3, Churchill Downs will be flooded with exciting racing fans. However, every Friday before the Derby, the racetrack holds the Kentucky Oaks.
Dunne shared a photo on Instagram showing off her outfit for the Friday races. The LSU Gymnast chose an all-pink dress and a matching hat to top it all off. She will be one of thousands in attendance wearing pink as a celebration of breast cancer awareness.
"Oaks day" said Dunne.
For those unaware, the Kentucky Oaks is much like the Kentucky Derby, however, they race 3-year-old fillies, which are female horses. The event gets racers from all over the country who are fighting for a $1.5 million purse.
The first Kentucky Oaks race happened on May 19, 1875. Since then, it has blossomed into one of the most important races that some train their whole lives to be a part of.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne ends her busy week at Churchill Downs
Olivia Dunne has been nothing but busy lately. After competing in her final college gymnastics event weeks ago, she has not taken a break, working on her brand and following Paul Skenes.
This past week, she visited Rouses Market in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to see her cotton-candy flavored Accelerator drink in stores. She met and chatted with fans, took pictures, and signed items.
Then, on Thursday, she travelled to Pittsburgh to see her man and the Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year got the start for the Buccos, but he did not have his best stuff on the mound.
Paul Skenes lasted just five innings, giving up three runs on five hits while walking four batters. He gave up three home runs in total. One to Dansby Swanson, one to Kyle Tucker, and then one to Seiya Suzuki.
Now, Dunne is ending her week with some horse racing at one of the most prominent venues in all of sports. She was invited to be alongside 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles to give the "Riders Up!" command for the Oaks.