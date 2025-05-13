Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares joy after Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is living her best life. After her college gymnastics career came to a close back in April, she has been doing nothing but traveling.
She was recently at the Kentucky Derby, getting the Kentucky Oaks race started with the "Riders up!" call. However, that is not even close to the greatest accomplishment she pulled off in the past few weeks.
On Tuesday, Dunne was happy to announce that she made the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. While being featured in the magazine, this is her first time on the cover, and she could not be more excited.
"I'm a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl!" said Dunne.
Olivia Dunne travelled to a beach in Bermuda, posing in an animal-print bikini. She joins entrepreneur Lauren Chan, Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, who appeared on other covers.
Dunne was spotted with other SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, and Xandra Pohl, promoting the issue. They attended the Pirates-Mets game at Citi Field on Monday, but Dunne did not participate in the ceremonial first pitch and wore neutral colors.
Paul Skenes dominates Mets stars with Olivia Dunne in the stands at Citi Field
Paul Skenes was handed the ball on Monday on the road against the New York Mets at Citi Field. With Olivia Dunne in the stands once again, he did his best to put his team in a position to win.
He did just that, going six strong innings, giving up just one run on six hits while striking out six batters. He kept the Mets' bats relatively quiet, especially Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, who he struck out in the fifth.
After he departed in the sixth inning, the score was tied at one apiece. During the top of the seventh inning, Bryan Reynolds grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Jared Triolo.
Pittsburgh then handed the ball to Caleb Ferguson, who struggled. He lasted just two outs, giving up two big runs that put the Mets up one run. Now, it was on the offense to rally.
In the ninth inning, Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a fielder's choice that scored Ji Hwan Bae. They could only muster up that one run before heading to the field to stop New York's bats.
With the game tied at three apiece, Pete Alonso became the hero of the night. He hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Francisco Lindor. Pittsburgh has now lost the last three games Paul Skenes has started, with Olivia Dunne in attendance.