Olivia Dunne drops a 4 word reaction as LSU dominates Regular Championships in SEC

Olivia Dunne shared a four-word reaction to LSU's recent win over Auburn. LSU ended its regular season with a victory over Auburn, their third in program history.

On March 14, 2025, LSU secured a 198.200-197.550 win over Auburn with an 11-2 record at Neville Arena. Freshman Kailin Chio achieved a perfect 10 on vault, and Haleigh Bryant scored 9.975 on bars. Aleah Finnegan led the floor with a 9.975. The Tigers posted a season-high away score. Chio became the first freshman in the nation to score a 10 on vault this season.

The original post was shared by LSU Gym's official Instagram on March 14, 2025, accompanied by the caption:

"Took over the regular season 👑"

Olivia Dunne reshared the post on her Instagram story on March 14, 2025, with the caption:

"Winner winner chicken dinner."

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story / Source: Instagram/ @livvydunne

Louisiana State University is set to participate in the SEC Championship in Birmingham next weekend.

Olivia Dunne responds to backslash on decision to compete in fifth year at LSU

Olivia Dunne 2025 LSU Archive- Source: Getty

The LSU Gymnast recently responded to criticism after a user on TikTok mocked her for competing for a fifth year. She explained that the NCAA allowed all athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she decided to use it. She also said that many college athletes in different sports stay for extra years, so her decision was not unusual.

She pointed out that football and basketball players often take extra years without getting the same kind of criticism. She also shared that she gave up her athletic scholarship for her final year so a teammate could use it, rejecting claims that she was staying for personal gain.

Reflecting on the backslah, the gymnast said:

“I came to college in 2020, got granted a fifth-year because of COVID and I came back for the fifth year. I only see this comment on female athletes’ posts, and why do you care if I come back for a fifth year and have another year of eligibility? Like why do you care?”

Dunne missed LSU’s final home meet because of a knee injury but stayed with the team. She stated that she is still committed to the program and thanked LSU for its support as she finishes her last season.

