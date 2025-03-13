"I gave up my scholarship to somebody else"- Olivia Dunne lashes out at criticism surrounding her final year as an NCAA athlete at LSU

Olivia Dunne took a hit at the criticism she received surrounding her final year at LSU Gymnastics. Just a few days ahead of this, the gymnast also shared an emotional message for her final moments with the LSU Tigers.

Dunne received an extra year of eligibility as she was a part of the COVID-19 batch, increasing her stay from four years to five. She announced her comeback to the university in July last year. However, her final year and her journey are about to end, and amid this, she addressed the criticism she came under for making a comeback for the fifth year.

She slammed her critics, who called her 'greedy,' by keeping her side of the story, stating that she gave away her scholarship to compete one more year at LSU. In an interview with Inside Gymnastics, she gave her statement regarding this criticism, saying:

"To the people saying it's greedy to come back, I gave up my scholarship to somebody else so I can come back. So please, stop, thank you," said Olivia Dunne.

Dunne recently missed five consecutive meets of the LSU Tigers, citing an injury. She revealed that she would no longer participate in this year's gymnastics meets for LSU, as she was suffering from an avulsion fracture of her patella. Following this announcement, she shared a series of emotional final moments from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

She recently revealed that she won't be able to compete at the PMAC for the last time.

Olivia Dunne made her feelings known about missing LSU Senior Night

Olivia Dunne opened up about not competing in her senior night at LSU, citing the avulsion fracture of her patella. She took to her Instagram story, sharing a message about her withdrawing from the senior night and revealing that she was heartbroken that she wouldn't be able to compete at the PMAC for the one last time.

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart not to get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you've been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support, and as always, Geaux Tigers! - Liv," wrote Olivia Dunne.

Olivia Dunne was last seen on the mat on January 24, competing against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Her team lost the clash with a score of 196.600-196.875.

