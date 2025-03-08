Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares emotional message as she bids farewell to LSU Tigers gymnastics

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is enjoying her final few moments with the LSU Tigers as her fifth and final college season draws to a close. This comes after Dunne missed five consecutive meets for the Tigers with a concerning health update to follow on Friday.

Dunne revealed that due to an injury, she would no longer continue to participate in this year's gymnastics meets for LSU. She is suffering from an avulsion fracture of her patella.

On Friday, Dunne took to social media to post a series of emotional stories from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). She was dressed in LSU’s signature purple and gold leotard as she posted a selfie.

Another snapshot showed her sharing an intimate moment with her teammates. She captioned:

"One last time in the PMAC with my sistas."

She reposted a snap of USA Gym as well which revealed fans' answer to the college gymnast they'll miss the most.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares she'll miss LSU Senior Night as well

Along with the injury news, Olivia Dunne's farewell post on social media also revealed that she won't participate in LSU Senior Night. She thanked her followers and LSU fans for their support throughout the journey which saw her winning the NCAA title last April and graduating in May.

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night," she wrote (via Aol). "It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time."

"Tiger fans, you've been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support and as always Geaux Tigers!" she concluded, signing off the message as "Liv."

In previous interviews, Olivia Dunne shared that she has no interest in pursuing gymnastics on the international stage. Instead, she'll be using her platforms and NIL networks to help fellow college female athletes navigate this path.

Moreover, with her college season over, Dunne will also get more time to spend with Paul Skenes, who'll feature for the Pirates later in March. Expect her to be a lively presence among MLB circles.

