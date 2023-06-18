Paul Skenes MLB Draft 2023: Player profile, stats and projected pick for LSU ace

Paul Skenes is widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in the 2023 MLB Draft. The LSU Tigers star has played a key role in his team's journey to the College World Series.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Skenes has the build and stature to play in the majors. The right-handed pitcher also averages around 98 mph on his fastball, which has also reached triple digits recently.

Moreover, Skenes has an excellent angle on his delivery, often causing problems for batters. The Tigers star has also improved on his changeup deliveries which tend to deceive hitters. The player spent two years with the Air Force Falcons before joining LSU in 2023.

Nonetheless, Skenes still has room for improvement in his game. While he has the speed to hassle batters at the plate, he can work on his accuracy and control to become an even more commanding pitcher.

Many analysts believe that Skenes will get selected early in the first round of the upcoming draft. The 21-year-old is considered a top-five pick, with the Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers reportedly interested in his services.

Paul Skenes' stats in 2023 season

Paul Skenes has had an excellent season with the LSU Tigers in 2023 so far. The right-handed pitcher has recorded a whopping 200 strikeouts and 19 walks in 114.2 innings pitched at a mightily impressive 1.81 ERA.

Skenes' incredible displays with the ball have propelled LSU to the College World Series.

The Tigers took down the Kentucky Wildcats in their NCAA Baseball Super Regional series last week to qualify for the College World Series. LSU beat the Tennessee Volunteers in Game 1 of their CWS game on Saturday as Skenes racked up 12 strikeouts and one walk in 7.2 innings pitched.

It's safe to say that Skenes can only boost his draft stock if he continues his stellar form and helps the Tigers win the championship this season.

