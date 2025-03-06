Paul Skenes' girlfriend gets candid about her 'dreamy' relationship with Pirates star

Paul Skenes has been dating LSU Tigers gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne since two years. The two met in Baton Rouge, where Skenes led the program to win the College World Series before being drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023. Meanwhile, Dunne won the NCAA championship in 2024.

Ad

A social media star and one of the highest NIL-paid athlete, Dunne never goes shy when it comes to expressing her love for Skenes. On Wednesday, she shared a post that gave fans a glimpse into their relationship, calling it "so dreamy."

In her latest post, Dunne included two images: one of Skenes enjoying a football game, with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Big P wsp with you!?"

The other image was of herself in a car, with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"They say shooters shoot..."

The post, paired with a popular song and hashtags like #relationship, #bf, #baseball, and #mlb, also had the song ILBB2 (feat. GloRilla) - Jorjiana, running in the background.

Ad

As Skenes prepares for his second season in the majors, Dunne continues with her fifth and final season in college gymnastics with the Tigers.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have had a fun-filled offseason

After finishing his rookie season, where he went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, Paul Skenes kicked off his offseason with Olivia Dunne, where the duo went on to attend several of LSU Tigers football games.

Ad

In November, Dunne was seated alongside Skenes when the announcement of NL Rookie of the Year was made. Dunne shared glimpses from the day on her account.

Ad

Earlier this month, the couple made their way into Super Bowl weekend by first attending the Fanatics Super Bowl Party hosted by Michael Rubin and then making their presence felt at Caesars Superdome to watch Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in action.

The Eagles won 40-22 to win their second Super Bowl title, denying the Chiefs a historic three-peat. Dunne shared photos from the weekend.

The couple now looks forward to the 2025 season, where Skenes will helm the rotation for the Pirates. Dunne will also have more time on her hands, as the college gymnastics season will be done by April allowing her to make regular appearances at the PNC Park just like she did in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback