Olivia Dunne’s mother and sister react to gymnast's preparations for special move during her debut swimsuit ramp show

Olivia Dunne’s mother, Katherine Dunne, and her sister, Julz Dunne, applauded the former LSU gymnast's preparation leading up to the stunning split she performed during her debut at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show. The event was held at W South Beach in Miami on Saturday, May 31.

Olivia Dunne made a jaw-dropping appearance at the SI Swimsuit catwalk, ending her walk with a flawless split that brought the house down. On Monday, June 2, Olivia shared behind-the-scenes footage of her preparation for the move. The video, posted in collaboration with Sports Illustrated, showed the transition from her practice sessions to the final runway performance.

The on-screen text read:

“Practice makes perfect:)”

Dunne captioned the post:

“Truly a split decision.”

The post drew reactions from both her mother and sister, who have been constant supporters throughout her journey. Katherine Dunne accompanied Olivia to Bermuda for the SI Swimsuit photoshoot, while Julz Dunne was present at the SI swimsuit runway show in Miami. Both Katherine and Julz also joined Olivia Dunne for the SI Swimsuit launch party at the Hard Rock Times Square in New York City.

Katherine reacted to the post:

“ 👏👏👏”

Julz Dunne added:

"👏👏👏”

Screenshot of comments (image via IG/@livvydunne)

Katherine also reshared Dunne's post on her Instagram Story.

Screenshot of story (image via IG/@kat_dunne_)

Although Olivia had previously featured in Sports Illustrated, debuting in 2023, this year marked a special milestone as she appeared on the cover. She shared the achievement with Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Chan. Both Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan also walked the runway, with Chiles impressing the crowd with an incredible front flip.

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne opens up about her future plans

Olivia Dunne at SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships 2025. Images via Getty Images

In April 2025, Olivia Dunne announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics, following the conclusion of her collegiate career with the LSU Tigers. She was part of the team that won the 2024 NCAA championship title.

Speaking with People at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Launch Party, Dunne opened up about what's next for her:

“I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics”.

When asked whether acting might be in her future, she said:

“I don't know, I don't know! Stay tuned!”

Even though she has retired from the sport, she remains active and prominent in sports through pursuing business ventures in the sports realm.

