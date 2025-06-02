Olivia Dunne drops 4-word reaction as Jordan Chiles makes feelings known on walking runway at prestigious magazine show

Former LSU Tigers artistic gymnast, Olivia Dunne, recently shared her thoughts on two-time Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, as she participated in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show in Miami. The UCLA Bruins artistic gymnast also expressed her thoughts on her recent show.

Dunne completed her notable collegiate career with the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. Her team won the 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics tournament, and in her senior season, she appeared in nine matches, competing in bars and floor events. The Hillsdale, New Jersey native posted her career-high score in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional Second Round and Podium Challenge.

Jordan Chiles is an elite artistic gymnast and has won numerous accolades in both her national and international career. She is a three-time World Championship and Pan American Games medalist. During her swimsuit runway show in Miami, Chiles impressed the audience with her aerial skills and performed a front flip.

Dunne expressed her thoughts on Chiles' recent Instagram post featuring her pictures of the Miami show. She said:

"Things you did… THAT"

Screenshot of Jordan Chiles' Instagram post featuring Olivia Dunne's comments | Source: IG/jordanchiles

Jordan Chiles, in her Instagram post, mentioned:

"this ain’t Texas, wait…. we in Miami turning up another notch. Thank you @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for giving me this amazing opportunity to walk in my first swim week!!!!"

At the Miami Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway event, the former artistic gymnast performed a split, dressed in a white and black polka-dot bathing suit.

Former artistic gymnast Olivia Dunne opens up about her fame

Olivia Dunne at the Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne is an established internet personality with millions of followers on both Instagram and TikTok. She was also one of the top-earning collegiate athletes and has multiple NIL deals. In an interview with ESPN in February 2025, she shared her thoughts on her fame and how it has positively impacted women's sport. She said:

"But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success. But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life."

She continued:

"And I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics, which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more. ... Watching the growth of the sport, and women's sports overall, has meant so much to me."

Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics in April 2025.

