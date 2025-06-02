  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Jordan Chiles drops 1 word reaction to iconic gymnastic move during swimsuit Runway show

Jordan Chiles drops 1 word reaction to iconic gymnastic move during swimsuit Runway show

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jun 02, 2025 11:10 GMT
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show - Runway - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show - Runway - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles reacted to her gymnastic flip at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. Chiles graced the swimsuit edition for the first time as a cover girl, joining the likes of Salma Hayek, Olivia Dunne, and Lauren Chan.

Ad

Jordan Chiles won the team gold at the 2024 Paris Games and shortly after, ventured out to gather off-mat experiences by attending events, building her brand, and advocating for mental health. The Olympian debuted with the Sports Illustrated swimsuit after her Olympic campaign.

In the latest edition, she was featured as one of the four cover girls, joining Salma Hayek, Olivia Dunne, and Lauren Chan. After attending the Social Club event, the two-time Olympic medalist graced the ramp in a white bikini and turned heads with a front flip in between her walk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sharing the official post by SI Swimsuit in her Instagram story, Chiles reacted to the power move on the ramp, captioning:

"Iconic!!"
Chiles reacts to her gymnastic move on the SI ramp; Instagram - @jordanchiles
Chiles reacts to her gymnastic move on the SI ramp; Instagram - @jordanchiles

The original post included pictures of all the swimsuit models turning up the glamour in bikinis and monokinis.

Ad

Jordan Chiles released her debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl: The Power of My Dreams', in March this year. Her book chronicles her journey from her early gymnastics days, when she suffered from eating issues, to her rise to fame as the gymnast defying odds on the mat.

Jordan Chiles recently opened up about navigating body image and embracing her authentic self

Chiles at the Marie Claire Power Play - (Source: Getty)
Chiles at the Marie Claire Power Play - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles has often been vocal about her body image issues and the side of gymnastics that demanded athletes to look a certain way on the mat. In an interview with Nike Strength, the World medalist opened up about not feeling confident in her body and refusing to wear some specific clothes.

Ad
"Embracing my body actually took me a while. I've gone through hard times of really looking at myself in the mirror and wondering if I was beautiful. I didn't like wearing certain things because it didn't make me feel like I was a woman. Beauty is hard, beauty is pain, right? That is a saying that every woman goes through.”
Ad

She further shared her journey of self-acceptance, adding:

"But then I had to realise, every woman isn't the same. My body is my temple. My body is something that I get to create and design. God didn't create this body for no reason. I just want to embrace who I am and be that girl.”

Chiles was the presenter at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, 2025.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications