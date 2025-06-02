Jordan Chiles drops 1 word reaction to iconic gymnastic move during swimsuit Runway show

Jordan Chiles reacted to her gymnastic flip at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. Chiles graced the swimsuit edition for the first time as a cover girl, joining the likes of Salma Hayek, Olivia Dunne, and Lauren Chan.
Jordan Chiles won the team gold at the 2024 Paris Games and shortly after, ventured out to gather off-mat experiences by attending events, building her brand, and advocating for mental health. The Olympian debuted with the Sports Illustrated swimsuit after her Olympic campaign.
In the latest edition, she was featured as one of the four cover girls, joining Salma Hayek, Olivia Dunne, and Lauren Chan. After attending the Social Club event, the two-time Olympic medalist graced the ramp in a white bikini and turned heads with a front flip in between her walk.
Sharing the official post by SI Swimsuit in her Instagram story, Chiles reacted to the power move on the ramp, captioning:
"Iconic!!"
The original post included pictures of all the swimsuit models turning up the glamour in bikinis and monokinis.
Jordan Chiles released her debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl: The Power of My Dreams', in March this year. Her book chronicles her journey from her early gymnastics days, when she suffered from eating issues, to her rise to fame as the gymnast defying odds on the mat.
Jordan Chiles recently opened up about navigating body image and embracing her authentic self
Jordan Chiles has often been vocal about her body image issues and the side of gymnastics that demanded athletes to look a certain way on the mat. In an interview with Nike Strength, the World medalist opened up about not feeling confident in her body and refusing to wear some specific clothes.
"Embracing my body actually took me a while. I've gone through hard times of really looking at myself in the mirror and wondering if I was beautiful. I didn't like wearing certain things because it didn't make me feel like I was a woman. Beauty is hard, beauty is pain, right? That is a saying that every woman goes through.”
She further shared her journey of self-acceptance, adding:
"But then I had to realise, every woman isn't the same. My body is my temple. My body is something that I get to create and design. God didn't create this body for no reason. I just want to embrace who I am and be that girl.”
Chiles was the presenter at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, 2025.