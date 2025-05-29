Jordan Chiles makes feelings known in taking the stage during American Music Awards

Olympian Jordan Chiles shared that she had an ‘amazing time’ at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday, May 26. The American athlete was one of the event's presenters. Chiles, alongside actor Wayne Brady, presented the Favorite Female Latin Artist award to Becky G.

Ad

Chiles arrived at Fontainebleau Las Vegas wearing a strapless mermaid-fit gown with an oval cutout at the chest and lace-up corset detailing. She later appeared in a new look as she took the stage to present the award; the 24-year-old wore a deep burgundy long-sleeve top paired with a high-waisted black floor-length skirt.

The event, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, had a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Chiles, Wayne Brady, Nikki Glaser, Megan Moroney, and more. On Wednesday, May 28, Chiles posted highlights from the evening on Instagram, including a photo with SZA. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

“Thank you, @amas and @cbstv, for giving me this opportunity to present!! I had an amazing time!!!”

Ad

Chiles continues to shine in and beyond gymnastics. After a successful collegiate season with the UCLA Bruins, during which she secured gold on the uneven bars, she recently appeared as one of the cover models for the 2025 SI Swimsuit edition.

"I'M SO PROUD!!!": Jordan Chiles' mother beams with pride as gymnast take the stage as a presenter

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, beamed with pride as her daughter took the stage to present an award alongside actor Wayne Brady at the American Music Awards. The ace gymnast has often shared profoundly about her mother's support throughout her career.

Ad

Gina Chiles tweeted her reaction to Jordan Chiles presenting the award at the American Music Awards, writing:

"I'M SO PROUD!!! You did so well and look so beautiful!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking to People magazine in May 2024, following her SI Swimsuit cover debut, Jordan Chiles opened up about how her mother stood by her side when she grappled with body image issues.

"I've embraced every single aspect of who I am, and I've embraced the amazing body that I have," the Olympian says. "Because she was there when I would cry and be like, 'Mom, they're saying this. They're saying that.' Or I would look at myself in the mirror and call myself ugly almost every day. I think it was just really cool for her to know that I get this opportunity and that I get the ability to embrace who Jordan is," she said

Chiles made her SI swimsuit cover appearance alongside Olivia Dunne, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More