Jordan Chiles mother, Chae Campbell and others react as Emma Malabuyo makes her feelings known on UCLA graduation

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, Chae Campbell and others reacted to gymnast Emma Malabuyo's graduation ceremony glimpses. Malabuyo, 22, started her journey at UCLA in 2022 and was a regular in the college's gymnastics team.
At the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, which took place in April, Malabuyo had bagged a runner-up finish in the beam balance event in her final year. Notably, she also won a silver medal as part of the Bruins side that finished as the runner-up in team competitions.
Just a month after this successful campaign, Malabuyo posted a few glimpses from her graduation ceremony on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen in a yellow dress. She also penned a heartfelt message as she concluded her graduation journey at UCLA. Malabuyo wrote:
"leaving with more than just a degree🎓 Thank you, @ucla"
Chiles' mother, Gina, dropped a few emojis in the comment section of the post. She remarked:
"👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"
"You did the dang thing🎓✨" commented Campbell.
"Congratulations Beautiful 💙" wrote gymnast Trinity Thomas.
"my loveeeee 😭😭❤️❤️" wrote UCLA gymnast Brooklyn Moors.
Jordan Chiles has been a teammate of Malabuyo in both the 2023 and 2025 NCAA Championships. The two-time Olympian won several accolades in these two events, including three individual titles.
Jordan Chiles sheds light on the hardships of being a gymnast
Jordan Chiles opened up about the hardships that gymnasts have to face in their careers that the masses are unaware of. This comes amidst her recent project as the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine.
Speaking in an interview for the publication, Chiles said that the regular masses don't know about the toughness of gymnastics and the toll it has on an individual's body. She said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit):
"I think the biggest thing that people misconceive is really knowing what gymnastics is, and they don’t understand how hard our sport is. It’s definitely something that is hard on your body. As gymnasts, we have more of an impostor syndrome than a lot of people just in the real world. Being [on] the pro side, the athlete side and a businesswoman—it’s a lot."
In the conversation about the issue, SI Swimsuit's chief editor, MJ Day, also heaped praises on Chiles' journey.