Aware eyes World Championships comeback; asks WFI for trail

Press Trust of India
12   //    28 Aug 2018, 23:52 IST

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Rahul Aware, who is recovering from an injury, is eyeing a comeback for the Wrestling World Championships to be held in Hungary in October.

"I felt bad as I could not participate in the Asian Games. There is World Championship to be held in October last week and I am trying to get fit for it. I have requested them (Wrestling Federation of India) to take my trail, but their decision is awaited (on it)," Aware told reporters at sidelines of an event here.

The World Championship is scheduled to be held in Budapest from October 20 to 28.

The 26-year-old Maharashtra grappler Aware missed the ongoing Asian Games as his old left-knee problem flared up days before the trials for these Games, and on his doctor's advise he gave it a miss.

According to Aware, his rehabilitation is going on in Bengaluru.

"I had given them (WFI) a letter to take my trial for the World Championship, but let's see what decision they take," he added.

Prodded further on when does he expect a decision, Aware says "only after the Asian Games are over."

Aware had opened India's wrestling gold medal account at the 21st Commonwealth Games held in Australia after he defeated Canada's Steven Takahashi in an exciting contest to claim the top hours in men's freestyle 57kg category. This was the first CWG medal of his career

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
