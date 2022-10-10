Did American gymnast McKayla Maroney appear on the tv show Bones?

McKayla Maroney is recognized for her splendid gymnastics career. However, of late, some are asking whether she appeared on the TV show Bones also?

Yes, it was her! She appeared in episode 11 of season nine of the series. Maroney acted as a gymnast named Ellie.

Ellie (McKayla) is a suspect in the murder of a fellow gymnast in that episode. She was questioned by the two main characters of the show, Agent Booth and Dr. Brennan (David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel).

In the show, her gymnastics talents weren't required but her acting talent was showcased. She performed some easier gymnastic routines on the show. It was her only appearance in the series.

Speaking to TVGuide.com in 2013, McKayla revealed that she was very excited when she got a chance to be a part of the show. The celebrated gymnast insisted that she was ready to perform some gymnastics skills, but it wasn't required.

"I probably would've done some vaulting, but they didn't have any set up for the level that I am. They were all for younger gymnasts. It's more acting-based."

McKayla mentioned that she had an amazing experience on the show and added that everyone was very nice to her.

This, interestingly, wasn't her first time working on a series. She made her acting debut on a TV show called Hart of Dixie in 2012. Hers was a recurring role, hence she appeared in six episodes.

After her short stint on Bones, she appeared on episode one of the second season of the show called Superstore. The episode was titled The Olympians. Apart from her appearances on TV shows, Maroney has released two singles titled Wake Up Call and Covid Lockdown.

McKayla Maroney at the Olympics

McKayla Maroney

McKayla Maroney participated in the 2012 London Olympics and won one gold and one silver medal. She also won the gold medal in the team event.

McKayla's contribution was crucial to the American team's gold medal finish. Her vault score was 16.233 and execution average 9.733, which was the highest at any Olympics or World Championships, according to the new scoring system for women's gymnastics.

The 26-year-old won a silver medal in the vault finals of the 2012 Olympics. McKayla performed a successful Amanar (Roundoff, back handspring entry; two-and-a-half twisting layout) on her first fault. But her second was unsuccessful. She fell, which resulted in her finishing second in the vault finals.

Mckayla Maroney at the World Championships

McKayla Maroney at World Championships Belgium 2013

In 2011, McKayla Maroney participated in the 2011 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Tokyo, Japan. She scored a vault score of 16.033 and a floor score of 14.566. This was pivotal to Team USA's gold medal finish. She won a gold medal in the vault final too. Her score was 15.300.

In 2013, Maroney participated in her second World Championships, held in Antwerp, Belgium. She won the gold medal in the vault final. Her score was 15.724.

This was the American's second consecutive gold medal in the vault finals of a World Championships. She created a new record by becoming the first ever American woman to defend a vault title at this event.

Sadly, this was McKayla's last competitive routine because after this victory, her career was plagued by injuries. She announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics on February 24, 2016.

