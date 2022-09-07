Top 5 Mckayla Maroney quotes of all time

McKayla Maroney is a retired American gymnast with a short yet prolific sporting career.

A part of the famous 'fierce five' women's gymnastics team, she won gold at the team event at the 2012 London Olympics. She was also the first gymnast to defend her World Championship vault title at the 2013 World Championships.

She had a sporting journey with many injuries post the London Olympics and eventually retired in 2016 citing health issues. However, she is considered to be one of the best American artistic gymnasts of all time.

Here we present you with 5 inspirational quotes from her.

McKayla Maroney Quotes

1) On her facial expression at the 2012 London Olympics

Maroney was unsatisfied after winning silver in the individual vault event at the London Games. This was vividly seen in her facial expressions after receiving the medal, which went viral across all platforms.

The gymnast was constantly asked about the face she had made and as an answer to everyone's questions and in an interview with Huffpost, she said:

“Every single day, I get asked by people to do the face, so Im bringing it along with me now for the rest of my life.”

McKayla Maroney added:

"You have to stay true to yourself and where you're coming from, and sometimes people see you in a different light, but you have to take it in and try to be positive about everything."

2) On optimism

Many memes were made on Maroney's 'not impressed' expression. Such incidents may take a toll on an athlete's mental health.

However, McKayla Maroney believes in optimism and considers watching something funny and taking a shower to de-stress herself. Additionally, reading comments about herself is an absolute no for the athlete.

About that, she told HuffPost:

"There's a lot of stress out there, and to handle it, you just need to believe in yourself; always go back to the person that you know you are, and don't let anybody tell you any different, because everyone's special and everyone's awesome."

3) On the competitive spirit

In an interview, McKayla Maroney was asked about the competition between gymnasts to look the best when they're performing. The gymnast said that it is very important for them to look the best. She even added that she and her coach would spend months designing a leotard for her.

Maroney said:

"In gymnastics, everything is a competition. You want to have your hair look the best and your makeup look the best. You want to be the best, and you want to have the prettiest leotard."

4) On her preperation

In an interview with TeenVogue, she was asked about the sleeve length of her leotards. She said that during competitions, gymnasts wear leotards with sleeves all the way down to the wrist, but not while they're training.

McKayla Maroney said:

"When you're training, you usually don't wear long-sleeved leotards, so there's a difference between training and competing. That's why when you're in a long-sleeved leotard you think, "Okay, this is the real deal."

5) On her acting career

McKayla Maroney started acting post the London Olympics and has been a part of several shows and series. She also launched her two individual music albums in 2020.

When asked about her life post-Olympics, she said,

"You never really think about what happens after the Olympics - you're just like, 'I want to compete. I want to do well' and thinking about that. After it all happened, it was such a whirlwind. I've gotten to do so many amazing things. My favorite thing was getting into acting."

The gymnast has acted in movies like Athlete A and in series 30 Seconds To Mars: Up in the Air and Superstore, where she played herself.

