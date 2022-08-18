"I’m still scared to do gymnastics" - When Simone Biles opened up about her mental condition after the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles shocked many in 2021 when she announced her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. The most decorated American gymnast bowed out of the competition citing mental health problems. Biles continues to be the best gymnast in the world at the moment despite being inactive for nearly a year.

Only 25, Simone Biles has time to return to the competitive field. While many have written off a possible return, some believe that Biles could compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics. However, it is pertinent to note that Biles herself has spoken about losing confidence in herself following the Tokyo Olympics.

In an interview in October of 2021, Simone Biles revealed that she was struggling with 'the twisties'. For the unversed, ‘twisties’ are a phenomenon that makes gymnasts lose awareness of where they are while in midair. This makes it difficult for the athlete to complete the move and land safely.

While describing her mental health, Biles stated that her bout with 'the twisties' had caused her to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. She added that she was ready to headline the Gold Over America Tour, but only did her signature move on the floor exercise as she was 'scared' to perform any midair twisting.

Biles told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna:

"To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much. It’s hard. I’m sorry."

"And I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through having a front, I’m proud of myself. The twisting once I got back will come back, but I’m still scared to do gymnastics.”

However, Biles went on to add that she wouldn’t re-do anything in her life. The gymnast said that she was getting better and would continue working on herself.

“I wouldn’t change anything for the world. I think everything happens for a reason."

Simone Biles on a possible return at Paris Olympics

Biles has hinted in the past that she could compete at the Paris Olympics.

Although she hasn't been in competition, Simone Biles has stayed active over the past year. She has undergone regular drug tests as per the FIG (Federal International De Gymnastique) policy for active athletes. While she is yet to confirm her future in the sport, Biles hinted at a possible return to the Olympics.

In an interview with Extra TV’s Cheslie Kryst in November of 2021, Biles stated that she could compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Opening up about her future to Cheslie Kryst, The Gold Over America star said:

“I feel like I have a lot of options to weigh. I had a very successful career, so I can’t be mad about that. When I started, I was like, ‘I just want to get a college scholarship,’ and then... I’ve kind of exceeded my own expectations."

"If I work for 2024, it would definitely just be for me. Get that mindset out there and just lay it on the floor… And then probably wave goodbye to the sport, competing at least!”

Simone Biles has won seven Olympic medals in her career. Apart from the Olympics, Biles has an impressive tally of 19 gold medals, three silvers, and three bronzes at the World Championships.

Biles recently became the youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Even if she decides against competing in Paris, Biles will still retire as the most successful gymnast in history.

