“If I work for 2024, it would definitely just be for me” – Simone Biles on the possibility of her competing at the Paris Olympics

The most decorated American gymnast of all time, Simone Biles recently hinted at a possible return at the Paris Olympics. Biles shocked the sporting world in 2021 by announcing her withdrawal from the gymnastics finals at the Tokyo Olympics. The young gymnast bowed out of the competition citing mental health issues.

Despite her quitting the Olympics, Biles remains the top gymnast in the world right now. The athlete has seven Olympic medals to her name, making her the most successful gymnast on par with Shannon Miller.

While Biles has largely remained silent about her future in the sport, she has stayed active by giving regular drug tests as per the FIG (Federal International De Gymnastique) policy.

Simone Biles was talking to Extra TV’s Cheslie Kryst in November 2021 when she revealed that she might return to the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, the Gold Over America star revealed that she would be competing for herself if she decided to participate. Biles said that she was taking time off and hasn’t taken a final decision.

Simone Biles opened up about her Olympic future to Cheslie Kryst:

“I feel like I have a lot of options to weigh. I had a very successful career, so I can’t be mad about that. When I started, I was like ‘I just want to get a college scholarship’ and then.. I’ve kind of exceeded my own expectations. So, going forth I definitely need some time off, mental break, physical break and then we’ll just see.”

Biles added that she would probably hang up her boots after the upcoming Olympics.

“If I work for 2024, it would definitely just be for me. Get that mindset out there and just lay it on the floor… And then probably wave goodbye to the sport, competing at least! Other than that, there’s so much I am ready to be like a girlfriend, a daughter, a dog mom.”

This is not the first time Biles has hinted about a possible return to the Olympics. The gymnast also opened up on the same while in conversation with USA Today’s Nancy Armour in 2021.

Biles had said that it would be “neat to end it there and hang it up," while discussing a potential return at the Paris Games. Biles said that she had come a long way in her career.

Simone Biles' illustrious career

As mentioned earlier, Simone Biles’ seven Olympic medals are the most won by an American gymnast. She won four gold medals in 2016 and added a silver in the team event in 2020.

Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics when she had a chance to further extend the tally. Apart from the Olympics, Biles has an astounding 19 gold medals, three silvers, and three bronzes in the World Championships.

Simone Biles’ achievements doesn’t stop there. Most recently, she became the youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Biles received the award from US President Joe Biden in a glittering ceremony on July 8.

The 25-year-old was handed the prestigious award for advocating for issues like mental health, foster care children, and sexual assault victims. The athlete is also a major corporate endorser on social media, promoting over 12 brands.

