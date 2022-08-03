“I woke up like wtf is happening” - Simone Biles shares her DND call history as she barely makes drug test

Simone Biles - the most decorated American gymnast of all time - shared her DND (do not disturb) phone history on Tuesday as she almost missed a drug test.

She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of her phone’s call history. As per the same, the gymnast missed multiple calls from her mother, father and fiance. Biles wrote on her Instagram story:

“I woke up like wtf is happening. Just the drug testers here to test me. My phone was on DND."

Image via Instagram @simonebiles

Biles recently became the youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"My phone is always on DND when I sleep" - Simona Biles

Simone Biles at the Presidential Medal Of Freedom award function

Replying to a tweet about the risk of putting her phone on DND, Simone Biles said that her ‘phone is always on DND when she sleeps’.

The American gymnast was responding to a tweet that said that keeping her phone on DND while on a testing list can be a risky proposition.

“Athletes have to give testers an hour window for every day. Most athletes put 6 AM as they will be home. Putting a DND when you're on the testing list is risky,” the tweet read.

Biles wrote that she made it in time for the test:

“My phone is always on DND when I sleep. But you can set certain contacts to go off if they call 2x in a row. ... But I made it within the time frame!”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist is arguably the best female gymnast in history. Since she pulled out of a few competitions due to mental health issues, Biles has been giving regular drug tests.

According to the FIG (Federal International De Gymnastique) policy, the gymnast has not officially retired from the sport, so she must partake in regular drug testing.

Simone Biles fed up with drug testing

It's pertinent to note that this is not the first time Simone Biles has talked about drug testing. Earlier in June, Biles tweeted that she was away from the sport for more than a year, yet drugtesters showed up twice in a week and a half.

“Ok, I’m officially over drug testing, I’ve been out for a year now, and they’ve shown up twice in a week and a half. Leave me alone bruh,” Biles tweeted.

In 2016, Biles’ drug test results were revealed as she fell victim to a Russian hacking scandal. Her medical records along with the records of other top athletes were shared in the public domain.

In another tweet, she reiterated that she believes in clean sport and intends to do so while revealing that she has ADHD and has taken medicine for it. She tweeted:

"I hae ADHD, and I have taken medicine for it since I was a kid. Please know, I believe in clean sport, have always followed the rules, and will continue to do so, as fair play is critical to sport and is very important to me."

Simone Biles is only 25, so there's a good chance she could compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

