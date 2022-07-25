"I cannot thank them enough" - Simone Biles describes her parents' support during her first-ever Olympics selection in 2016

Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all time. She is tied with Shannon Miller for the most won by an American gymnast (seven Olympic medals). Biles also recently became the youngest-ever recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

There's a lot of hard work and dedication required in perfecting the craft like Biles, which is why not many people are able to achieve what she has.

Motivation can come from lots of different places. For Biles, her motivation came from her parents. She recently described what they meant to her and her journey to being selected for the Olympics in 2016. Biles said:

"They've meant the world and they've sacrificed so much for me to do what I love. It's just amazing how excited they are every time I go out to compete. I know they're so nervous, so it means a lot that they don't like run out of the arena and don't watch and that they stay there and watch it."

She added:

"They've always been there supporting me, so I cannot thank them enough."

Following that interview, Biles went on to have an incredible run at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Biles' incredible 2016 Olympics in Rio

Simon Biles in action at the Tokyo Olympics

The incredible gymnast vaulted into international relevancy with her performances during the 2016 Olympics. She took home five medals, four of which were gold. On the balance beam, she took home the bronze medal.

She took the gold in the following events:

Team

All-around

Vault

Floor Exercise

In America, Biles is behind 16 other athletes who accrued more than four gold medals in one go. Michael Phelps stands atop the leaderboard with eight.

Biles followed her run in the 2016 edition, with a solid performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, taking the bronze in the balance beam and helping the American team win silver in the team event.

She eventually bowed out of the last few competitions due to mental health issues but was favored to win another gold. This would have made her the most decorated American gymnast of all time.

Biles is only 25 years old, so there's a good chance she'll compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far