Sachin Tendulkar: Dipa Karmakar is a huge inspiration for all

The batting maestro hails Dipa for her performances in Rio.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee News 20 Jul 2017, 19:22 IST

Sachin Tendulkar at an event

What’s the story?

Nothing could have been bigger than this for Dipa Karmakar, the Indian athlete who made the nation proud with her amazing performance at the Rio Olympics. Sachin Tendulkar, who is referred to as the God of Cricket, hailed Dipa for his success and also termed her as the inspiration for all women athletes and not just gymnasts in India.

"Dipa is an inspiration for every woman athlete in India. She’s 110 per cent that! I met her in Rio last year, during the Olympics, and found her story really fascinating,” said Tendulkar at a recent event in Mumbai, according to the Telegraph. He added that everyone can learn from her and that he found the gymnast a very self-motivated and focused person.

The context

Karmakar hails from Tripura, with hardly any sports personalities making headlines from that region so far. Her rise has certainly been an eye-opener for all.

She finished fourth in the finals of the vault event at the Rio Olympics last year, which made her the darling of the nation after the event.

Also read: Dipa Karmakar’s Olympic glory weirdly discussed in Tripura board Class 12 examination papers

The heart of the matter

Tendulkar was present at a Sony Pictures Networks event at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, where he talked about Karmakar. He has now become the brand ambassador for the Sony Pictures Sports Network, which now comprises of no less than 11 dedicated channels. Sony’s presence has grown significantly since its acquisition of Ten Sports.

Earlier too, Sachin said that he’s very impressed with Karmakar. After she missed the bronze medal in Rio, Tendulkar had tweeted too in her support. It was evident from then that Sachin is a big fan of the 23-year-old gymnast.

What’s next?

Sachin also stated that sports is his biggest passion till date and will remain forever. He added that one must understand of accepting mistakes and learn from them. Dipa, 23, has so many years to come in her career and Tendulkar believes that an Olympic medal is not far from her.

Author’s Take

Any youngster would have felt proud of these words from the great man and Karmakar is no different. She will definitely take inspiration from this and will put her best foot forward in the coming events. Tendulkar, the name itself is enough to make others inspired. With his words, not only her but also thousands of budding sportspersons will feel motivated.

Also read: Aamir Khan's next project could be another sports biopic - on Dipa Karmakar