Simone Biles, despite not being in the gymnastics arena, has had some of the best times of her life during her break from the sport. The legendary gymnast got engaged to Jonathan Owens in February 2022.

Since then, preparations for their wedding have been underway as the couple are planning to get married in 2023. On November 25, 2022, Simone Biles posted a photo alongside Jonathan Owens with the caption:

"grateful. thankful. blessed".

Soon after Simone Biles posted the photo, one of her followers was quick to react. One Twitter user wrote:

"Is this the same guy you were dating during the Olympics? The football player?"

〽️WolverineNation〽️(45-23) (29-7) @maddogg_a2 @Simone_Biles Is this the same guy you were dating during the Olympics? The football player? @Simone_Biles Is this the same guy you were dating during the Olympics? The football player? 👀👀👀

Simone swiftly replied to her follower, who asked her if this is the same guy she was dating during the Olympics, saying:

"Yes".

In reply to Simone's answer, the fan congratulated her. The Twitter user wrote:

"Good for u. Congrats".

As soon as Simone posted the photo, several fans reacted to it. Some of the reactions are as follows:

One fan wrote:

"After giving so much to this nation, it's really nice to see you enjoy some happiness of your own".

Eric Agnew @Agnewevents 🏾 @Simone_Biles After giving so much to this nation, it’s really nice to see you enjoy some happiness of your own. @Simone_Biles After giving so much to this nation, it’s really nice to see you enjoy some happiness of your own.🙏🏾

Another fan tweeted:

"Beautiful couple!"

One Twitter user wrote:

"Beautiful couple. I hope he keeps you happy and tell him I said, "He better treat you with a lot of respect, love, grace and protection". Much love for a happy life!!"

laHubbard @laHubbard3 @Simone_Biles Beautiful couple. I hope he keeps you happy and tell him I said, "He better treat you with a lot of respect, love, grace and protection". Much love for a happy life!! @Simone_Biles Beautiful couple. I hope he keeps you happy and tell him I said, "He better treat you with a lot of respect, love, grace and protection". Much love for a happy life!!🌹

Another follower tweeted:

"You guys make the cutest couple."

Another Twitter user wrote:

"Y'all make me believe in love again".

And yet another one tweeted:

"Gorgeous! Love seeing you both so happy!"

It's obvious that the fans were very happy to see their favorite gymnast with her fiancé.

How many medals has Simone Biles won at the World Championships?

Simone Biles hasn't competed in competitive gymnastics post the Tokyo Olympics and has been taking a break from the sport due to mental health reasons. However, she ruled the gymnastics arena with her performance when she was competing. Let's take a look at the number of medals she won at the World Championships.

Biles won a record-breaking 25 medals across five editions of the world championships she competed in. The Ohio-born gymnast made her World Championships debut in 2013 when the tournament was held in Antwerp, Belgium. She created a record in the qualifying round of the competition by qualifying for all four events (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor) and also the all-around event.

Simone Biles at the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles was the first American to achieve this feat since Sharon Miller did so in 1991. She won the gold medal in the all-around event and the floor exercise event followed by a silver medal in the vault event and a bronze medal in the balance beam event. The only event where she didn't win a medal in her debut world championships was in the uneven bars event.

At her next World Championships in 2014 in Nanning, China, she went on to win gold medals in the team event, all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise events. She won a lone silver medal in the vault event. This was her second consecutive silver medal in the vault event.

The champion gymnast won five medals at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow. Simone won gold medals in the team event, all-around, balance beam and floor exercise event followed by a bronze medal in the vault event. At the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Biles won six medals.

She clinched gold medals in the team event, all-around, vault, and floor exercise followed by a second-place finish in the uneven bars event. Simone Biles finished in third place in the balance beam event. The 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart was an all-gold medal event for Biles as she won five gold medals.

The only event in which she competed and was unable to win a gold medal at the 2019 World Championships was the uneven bars event. Simone Biles clinched gold medals in the team event, all-around, vault, balance beam and floor exercise events.

Poll : 0 votes